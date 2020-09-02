Gemma Atkinson confirms exciting news - and Gorka Marquez could not be more proud! The Strictly star is teaming up with Steph McGovern

Congratulations are in order for Gemma Atkinson! The radio presenter has landed a brand new presenting role alongside Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch when the show starts on Channel 4 later this month.

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson on the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

Confirming the news on Instagram on Wednesday morning, the former Strictly Come Dancing star said: "So this is exciting! (Well, for me anyway). I'll soon be joining Ch 4's new daytime show 'Steph's Packed Lunch'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson catches Mia doing the cheekiest thing

"A few times a week I'll be joining Steph McGovern chatting away. The show will feature celebrity guests, fab food and intriguing real-life features and headlines. You can join us live weekdays from midday on Ch 4! See you there!"

MORE: Gorka Marquez pens romantic tribute to Gemma Atkinson ahead of Strictly return

Following the announcement, Gemma's boyfriend, Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, was quick to share his joy. "Not only does she do her radio show and take care of our little girl on her own… now she's going to do a daytime show," he gushed. "Superwoman."

The radio presenter has landed a new TV role

Her radio co-host Gethin Jones added: "Dream team! They'll remind you stop talking right?" Fleur East simply remarked: "Amazing!"

MORE: Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester home

The upcoming programme, which will be presented by former BBC journalist Steph, will broadcast live from a new studio at Leeds Dock, overlooking the spectacular Leeds Waterfront. The series promises to "feature celebrity guests, fantastic food, intriguing real-life features and a mix of the best entertainment, lifestyle and consumer news making the headlines".

The show will be presented by Steph McGovern

As well as Gemma, rapper Lady Leshurr and TV and radio presenter Vogue Williams will also be joining Steph in the studio each week to reveal what is getting the viewers at home talking. During the first few weeks of the series, Strictly star Oti Mabuse will take viewers behind the scenes of auditions for dancers for her new tour, while author Giovanna Fletcher presents a look at the rise in home births.

"Look at this team! This is one Packed Lunch of a show, full to the brim with loads of great items, people and food," Steph said in a statement. "We're going to have loads of fun and bring the nation positive vibes in the middle of the day, all from our fancy new studio in Leeds. Thinking about it all is making me hungry to get started!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.