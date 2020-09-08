Lorraine Kelly has made a heartbreaking confession about the devastating miscarriage she suffered in 2001, revealing the pain "never leaves you".

The 60-year-old, who lost her baby when her daughter Rosie was five years old, made her candid admission on Twitter in response to a post by First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

In her post, Nicola shared the story of Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla, who sadly suffered a miscarriage.

Nicola wrote: "Brave account of miscarriage from @HumzaYousaf & Nadia El-Nakla. It's an experience my husband & I had just once, but it never leaves you.

"Nadia's account of the physical pain especially sparks awful memories. We don't talk about all this enough."

Agreeing with Nicola, Lorraine retweeted it and added: "Affects far too many of us @nicolasturgeon and you are so right. It never leaves you xx."

Lorraine Kelly with her husband Steve and daughter Rosie

In March, Lorraine opened up about her miscarriage on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. The breakfast presenter detailed her experience, admitting that her husband Steve was hurting just as much as she was.

"That was a really difficult time and I think yes of course we should absolutely sympathise with the women who go through this but nobody asked after Steve," she explained.

Lorraine Kelly opened up about her miscarriage in March

"Nobody ever said, 'how are you?' The only people who did, funnily enough, were friends that experienced it themselves and sadly as we know, far too many people experience it. I think we've got to be a bit more considerate about everyone and not just partners but extended family."

The mum-of-one lost her baby around the two-month mark, forcing her to take some time off from work. "It was really sad but what did help me though was being open and talking about it at the time because obviously I'm off work and you need to tell people why.

"That wasn't easy but the response I got from viewers was unbelievable. I thought it was important to be honest. I felt we had to because viewers were asking what was wrong."

