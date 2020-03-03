Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered back in 2001, when her daughter Rosie was five years old. Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the breakfast presenter detailed her experience, admitting that her husband Steve was hurting just as much as she was. "That was a really difficult time and I think yes of course we should absolutely sympathise with the women who go through this but nobody asked after Steve," she explained.

"Nobody ever said, 'how are you?' The only people who did, funnily enough, were friends that experienced it themselves and sadly as we know, far too many people experience it. I think we've got to be a bit more considerate about everyone and not just partners but extended family."

The mum-of-one lost her baby around the two-month mark, forcing her to take some time off from work. "It was really sad but what did help me though was being open and talking about it at the time because obviously I'm off work and you need to tell people why. That wasn't easy but the response I got from viewers was unbelievable. I thought it was important to be honest. I felt we had to because viewers were asking what was wrong."

Of the response she felt from viewers, Lorraine said: "We were just inundated with letters and really brave women sharing their experience with me. Really heartfelt. People took a lot of time and trouble." Once she returned to work, the mum guilt did kick in. "All the angst has come from me feeling guilty and from me sort of feeling like I should be there more and that's really hard," the presenter explained. "I don't think there's any way that you can change that. If you're a working Mum, you're going to feel guilty. End of."

