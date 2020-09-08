Chrissy Teigen opens up about 'really hard' conversations with children Luna and Miles The star is expecting her third child

Chrissy Teigen’s children are only four and two but the model and her husband, John Legend, are already facing challenging conversations with them.

The star, 34 - who is gracing the cover of Maria Claire’s Fall 2020 issue - opened up to the magazine to reveal how they’re teaching Luna and Miles about the trauma and violence Black people face, and admitted it’s a very difficult subject to explain.

"There are books that I read when I became a mum that would explain to them hard and traumatic situations," she told the publication, due out 10 September. "But it’s really hard to teach them about their privilege; there are no books for that."

"But regardless of money or status, they’re always going to have their skin colour. When it comes to them being treated differently because of the color of their skin, I’m going to look to John for a lot of help with that because while they are Asian and white too, their skin colour is Black.

"We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they’ll understand, making it known that it’s very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need."

Chrissy - who is expecting her third child with John - also spoke about her decision to start therapy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I didn’t start therapy until quarantine," she said. "I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the person and it changed my world. People think I’m tough, but I’m such an empath, and I take on other people’s pain and sadness as my own.

"And when I let people down, I’m hyperaware of it. Sometimes I feel like people aren’t going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So, it’s good for me to take a break."

As for who the couple will be voting for in the 2020 presidential election? Chrissy revealed there’s no question in their mind as to who will get their vote.

"We are proud to stand behind Biden. We’re not only voting for Biden because it’s not Trump. We’re voting for him because we think he’s going to do an incredible job of bringing a bit of healing to the country.

"We are a divided, hurt nation that needs to be brought back together. [Biden is] someone who looks into issues with clear eyes, empathy, and understanding from being involved in politics. I also look at a presidential candidate as someone I want my kids to be able to look up to. I don’t see that in Donald Trump or any of his family."

