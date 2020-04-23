Celebrities who have had to self-isolate away from their children: From Bruce Willis to Piers Morgan and Lorraine Kelly The celebrities can't wait to be reunited with their kids

With the world on lockdown, these celebrities have been forced to self-isolate away from their children. The likes of Bruce Willis, Lorraine Kelly and the Beckhams are missing their nearest and dearest while practicing social distancing at home - and we reckon they're counting down the days until they can be reunited with their loved ones.

Bruce Willis

Demi posted this photo on Instagram

Bruce Willis has been self-isolating in Idaho with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah.

Sending social media into meltdown after a photo of the actor posing with his family went viral, many were quick to ask why Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming Willis and their two young daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, were nowhere to be seen. Setting the record straight last week, Scout explained that her stepmum Emma had originally intended to join the group but a medical emergency had left her stranded in Los Angeles. "Travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters," she said.

Bruce's wife Emma and their two daughters are isolating in LA

Keeping in contact over social media, Emma is clearly missing her husband and stepdaughters. Commenting on Demi's post of the family wearing matching pyjamas, she wrote: "At its finest. Love and miss you guys." On Wednesday, Demi shared another photo of the family painting in lockdown and Emma responded: "Love this! Oh, and I'm sending BeeDub [Bruce] some more clothes ASAP!"

Piers Morgan

Spencer took to Twitter to call out his dad

While presenting Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, Piers Morgan told Dr Hilary Jones that the thing he and his wife had missed most about normal life was going down to their local pub for a drink. Resulting in a hilarious exchange on Twitter, the GMB host's eldest son Spencer, has since shared the clip of his father's response, writing: "When your dad hasn't seen you in person in nearly three months... Cheers @piersmorgan."

Issuing an apology on Twitter Piers replied: "Haha, sorry son, I definitely miss you too, and look forward to seeing you again...AFTER the pub." The presenter shares a close bond with his four children Spencer, Stanley, Albert and Elise.

Victoria and David Beckham

Brooklyn has been isolating in the US with his girlfriend

While Victoria and David Beckham have been isolating with their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, the power couple have been missing their eldest son Brooklyn, who is currently isolating in the US with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Revealing that her 21-year-old son was stuck in America due to travel restrictions, Victoria is nonetheless keeping in regular contact with Brooklyn. Two weeks ago she shared her son's latest post about his Icon Magazine photoshoot on Instagram, writing: "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US. Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning!"

Brooklyn wished his mum a happy birthday over Instagram

Clearly missing his parents as much as they're missing him, Brooklyn took to social media over the weekend to wish his mum a happy birthday. Posting an adorable throwback, he wrote: "Happy birthday to the best mum in the whole world. You're my best friend and I love you so much."

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine's daughter Rosie lives in Singapore

Lorraine Kelly has revealed that her daughter Rosie is self-isolating in Singapore, where she lives. Speaking on Good Morning Britain at the start of April, Lorraine said: "We're all missing people we love, Singapore is a long long way away but that doesn't matter, even if you live down the road you can't see or hold each other. We got so many kind messages so thank you for that."

Notoriously close to her lookalike daughter, proud mum Lorraine has previously opened up about their special bond. Speaking to Weekend magazine, she said: "We talk about everything under the sun. I'm her mum, though. I'd never say I was her best friend because she's got her friends already. I'd love to think she tells me everything, but she doesn't!"

