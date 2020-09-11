Celebrity Gogglebox's Daisy May Cooper reveals touching reason behind newborn son's name The This Country star welcomed her son in September

Daisy May Cooper has revealed the touching reason behind her newborn son's name after finally sharing his moniker on Friday following his birth on 1 September.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star, who remained in hospital for a "traumatic few days" after suffering complications in labour, revealed she has named her tot Jack Michael Weston.

Posting a gorgeous photo of Jack on Instagram, Daisy explained that her son's middle name is in tribute to her late This Country co-star Michael Sleggs.

Alongside the picture, she penned: "Lots of you have been asking what the bubbas name is. We have named him Jack Michael Weston.

"The middle name Michael after our dear friend Michael Sleggs who we lost last year. May the spirit of sluggs live on! @willwestonlandscape."

Michael died in July 2019 of heart failure at the age of just 33.

Introducing Jack Michael Weston

Daisy's new arrival is the star's first son with her husband Will Weston. The couple are already doting parents to their daughter, Pip.

Sharing her happy baby news earlier this month on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself smiling and holding onto Jack, Daisy wrote: "The bubba has landed and he’s absolutely perfect." Daisy also added a row of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Jack is Daisy's second child

The star's celebrity followers were quick to comment on the lovely picture, with presenter Katie Piper writing: "Awww congratulations." YouTube star Zoe Sugg added: "Congratulations! He looks absolutely GORGEOUS." Former Strictly contestant Chris Ramsey's pregnant wife Rosie, who is due in January, wrote: "Congratulations!!! Xx."

The 34-year-old went on to share another sweet photo from the hospital, which showed her and her husband cuddled close to their little boy, who wore a red knitted cap and appeared to be making a fist and smiling – how adorable! Instead of writing a caption, the star simply posted a row of red heart emojis.

