Vogue Williams turned to fellow parents for advice on Instagram on Wednesday after her son Theodore struggled to be separated from his mum during his first day of nursery.

The Heart Radio presenter – who also shares baby Gigi Margaux with husband Spencer Matthews – shared a photo of herself looking chic in a casual outfit of black leggings, matching trainers and an oversized purple jumper as she cuddled Theodore. And despite no sign of tears in the sweet snap, Vogue revealed her two-year-old was upset as he headed into nursery.

The Heart Radio star revealed Theodore struggled on his first day of nursery

She explained: "We had our first proper day of nursery today! We are slowly settling T in but he did 40 minutes today. He cried on the way in but was very happy on the way out. On induction he cried on the way in and the way out so it’s an improvement!"

Vogue continued by asking fans for advice on how to make the transition easier in the future: "I can’t believe he’s two and going to nursery, ahhhhh it makes me feel sad but happy at the same time... any tips on making him feel ok going in without me would be V welcome."

Luckily, it wasn't long before the comments section was flooded with tips and hacks from parents who have been through similar experiences. "Draw a little heart on your hand and his- tell him to touch his if he feels worried... tell him you’ll feel it," one wrote – an idea that many agreed works well.

Another clever suggestion was making sure the goodbyes were kept short and sweet: "The sooner you leave him at drop off the better, swift exit quick goodbyes, talk about the staff names at home and explain about going to nursery, he will soon be running in."

Meanwhile, several others suggested distraction was the way forward! A teaching assistant said: "It’s best to keep him in a routine, the staff will do everything to distract him and slowly but surely I promise you it will get better. Soon he will be skipping in to play with all his friends! Hang on in there xx."

