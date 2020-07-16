Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has the cutest baby girl – and the latest photos are simply adorable! The mum-of-two, who raises five-month-old Bessie and five-year-old son Bobby, took to Instagram this week to reveal the exciting news that her daughter had reached a major milestone.

MORE GOGGLEBOX: Pete pokes fun at sister Sophie as she unveils new look

Loading the player...

WATCH: All the Gogglebox highlights you might have missed

Sharing two heart-warming pics of the five-month-old baby in her cot, proud mumma Izzi revealed Bessie's first two teeth had come in.

DISCOVER: The Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

The teething tot was seen clutching her cheek, clad in a cute velour dress and heart print leggings, as well as a matching headband. How sweet!

Gogglebox's Izzi revealed her baby daughter's first teeth have come in

Izzi captioned the picture: "How most girls pre-party photo shoots go. Can’t believe my baby girl got her first two teeth this week why is she growing so fast! #5monthsold #babygirl #firstteeth".

Before anyone could comment on her parenting style, the down-to-earth star added: "PS before the mum police arrest me, she doesn’t sleep in the cot with the bumper- I take it out #safetyfirst #safesleeping".

Izzi and sister Ellie are popular with Channel 4 viewers

Izzi and her sister Ellie are firm favourites with Gogglebox viewers and have been a part of the Channel 4 show since 2015. We're obsessed with their relatable love of snacks, candid comments about their other halves and hilarious sibling banter.

FIND OUT: Holly Willoughby's 5 parenting struggles revealed - and they're so relatable

While Ellie, 30, lives with her boyfriend Nat and their two pet dogs, younger sister Izzi, 27, has her own family home nearby with her long-term boyfriend, who viewers have never seen.

The TV star is also a mum to son Bobby, five

She recently celebrated Mother's Day with a beautiful snap of herself in bed with her young son and baby daughter, writing: "Mother’s Day everyone! This isn’t what we had planned for today but there’s no place I’d rather be...and I’m not moving all day. Thinking of everyone who isn’t seeing their mum today for whatever reason."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.