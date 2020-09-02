Celebrity Gogglebox star welcomes second child - see adorable photo The actress is a proud mum-of-two

Daisy May Cooper has announced the wonderful news that she and her husband have just welcomed a baby boy.

The new arrival is the Celebrity Gogglebox star's first son with her husband Will Weston. The couple are already doting parents to their daughter, Pip.

The This Country actress shared the news on Instagram where she posted a photo of herself smiling and holding onto her newborn, whose name has yet to be revealed.

She captioned the image with a sweet message which read: "The bubba has landed and he’s absolutely perfect."

Daisy also added a row of heart and heart-eyes emojis. The star's celebrity followers were quick to comment on the lovely picture, with presenter Katie Piper writing: "Awww congratulations."

YouTube star Zoe Sugg added: "Congratulations! He looks absolutely GORGEOUS."

Former Strictly contestant Chris Ramsey's pregnant wife Rosie, who is due in January, wrote: "Congratulations!!! Xx."

Other fans added: "Congratulations, amazing news x," and: "VERY MANY CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

Daisy is a BAFTA-winner for her show This Country

The 34-year-old went on to share another sweet photo from the hospital, which showed her and her husband cuddled close to their little boy, who wore a red knitted cap and appeared to be making a fist and smiling – how adorable!

Instead of writing a caption, the star simply posted a row of red heart emojis.

The actress announced that she was expecting her second child back in March, when she posted a sonogram picture to Instagram and wrote: "Thrilled to say me and @willwestonlandscape are expecting another babber."

That's not the only good new arrival on the horizon for the talented star, as she recently revealed she is working on a period TV show with her brother, Charlie Cooper.

Speaking on Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time, last month, Daisy said: "It’s just been brilliant actually writing for different characters…"

She went on: "It’s actually quite funny to have an actor in mind and be able to write a part for him specifically. It is very early days but we are enjoying it." Sounds like she has a lot to celebrate!

