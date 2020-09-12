Exclusive: JB Gill and wife Chloe open up about idyllic farm life with son Ace and daughter Chiara How perfect does this look?

We're looking back at JLS star JB Gill and his wife Chloe's idyllic country life on a farm. The couple granted HELLO! magazine exclusive access last year. "We live hectic lives and we just wanted to have peace and quiet and relax whenever we have a day off," JB said.

"Being in the countryside has been incredibly valuable for all of us and it's a lifestyle we really appreciate. It's something we feel all children should be able to experience."

The couple live on the farm in Kent with their five-year-old son Ace and two-year-old daughter Chiara. "Ace has the best time on the farm," Chloe told the magazine.

JB and his son Ace

"His favourite thing is to collect the eggs and to run about with Daddy with their wheelbarrows. This time next year, Chiara will be running around with them. She already has her wellies lined up."

In the photoshoot, JB modelled a waxed Barbour jacket worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond in the 2012 film Skyfall. "His initials are also JB, so it was nice to wear that jacket and talk about that history. We're on the farm rain or shine, so our equipment is paramount. Ace has his Barbour jacket, too – he wants to copy Daddy."

"I had a lump in my throat on the way to school," said Chloe

JB also talked about how he felt when Ace started primary school for the first time. "He was so excited. It feels like he's been ready for school for a long time, so we were very proud to let him go. He had already been going to nursery there, so it was all familiar to him."

JB models a waxed Barbour jacket worn by Daniel Craig

Chloe added: "I had a lump in my throat on the way to school but there weren't tears because he was ready. You have to let him take that first step. He gave all three of us a kiss goodbye then walked in with a big smile on his face.

"When he came out he said it was the best day ever. You can't ask for more than that. He couldn't wait to go back, and the next morning he was up and dressed by 6am."

