Jake Quickenden has revealed the names he and his pregnant girlfriend Sophie Church have chosen for their first child. While the couple aren't sure whether to find out the baby's sex, they are set on what they'll be calling their son or daughter.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Jake, 32, reveals: "It's Leo for a boy and Joey for a girl. There's an actress I like called Joey King and when I mentioned the name to Sophie she loved it.

"We don't mind what we have as long as it is healthy and happy. I do really like the thought of having a little girl I can look after and protect, but she would be a tomboy. Sophie will dress her like a girl but I will have her in the garden playing football."

The couple announced their baby news in this week's issue of HELLO!, with singer and songwriter Jake saying: "I'm so excited to be a dad. It's something I've always wanted to do and I feel completely ready for it."

The couple also plan to marry one day

This will be Jake's first child while Sophie, 27, already has son Freddie, six, from a previous relationship. "Jake will be such an amazing dad," says Sophie. "Just seeing how he is with Freddie, I know that he will be brilliant and completely hands on. He is Freddie's favourite person in the world – even ahead of me!"

Once their baby, who is due next March, is born, the couple hope to start thinking about their next big step – getting married. "We definitely want to and we both know it will happen eventually," says Jake. "When we were in Bali I said to Sophie: 'I just want you to know that I want to get married.' So it was sort of a half proposal."

"I probably would have asked her soon but for now we're just focusing on the baby," he says, adding with a laugh: "Which means I have time to save up for a really big ring."

