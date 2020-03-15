Exclusive: JLS reveal hopes for their children joining them on stage as they reunite after seven years The boy band shot to fame on The X Factor in 2008

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO!, chart-topping boy band JLS have told of their joy at reuniting after seven years apart and why their new chapter is extra special. With six children between them – and a second on the way for Aston – the stars now have the support of their own band of JLS Juniors. "For them to be able to share in this is priceless. You can’t get any better than that," JB Gill tells HELLO! as we join him and his bandmates: Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Oritse Williams in East London. Adds Marvin: "We'd all love to have our kids up on stage with us. It would be a lovely moment."

The four friends found fame on The X Factor in 2008 – they were named runners up - and now, they are preparing to hit the road again, on their Beat Again tour, which starts in November. "[Alaia] is already starting to get ticket requests from her friends. She'll be running a little ticket business soon!," quips Marvin, who shares daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three, with his wife, former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes. Aston, who got engaged to Sarah Richards in 2017, has a busy year coming up as the couple are soon to welcome a second child – a brother or sister for two-year-old Grayson. "Sarah is incredible. She's always been very into fitness and had an athletic shape so, for her, the change has been massive. I’m very proud of her," says Aston.

In the seven years that have passed since their farewell tour, a lot has changed for the JLS boys. They have all started families and forged individual careers. But now, they say, is the right time to reunite and start an exciting new chapter. Of their long-awaited reunion, Oritse says: "It’s amazing being in the comfort of my brothers – they're my family. It feels like I've come home."

