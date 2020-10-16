Ayda Field reveals her kids' epic bedroom den

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' kids made the most epic den in their bedroom, and their famous mum showed off the cosy creation on Instagram.

In a video shared on social media, popstar Robbie could be seen circling the camp as he tried to 'get his steps in', while the children could be seen moving around under blankets that had been draped over chairs.

Alongside the heart-warming video, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams Peppa and George Pig make a den, while Daddy Pig gets his steps in (and Mommy Pig laughs.)"

That looks like one cosy den!

The Loose Women star's fans were absolutely besotted with the footage, taking to the comment section to not only share anecdotes of their own, but also tell Ayda what a fab mum she was.

"Well done Robbie and Ayda. What a brilliant family you are," one social media user sweetly wrote.

"[I] make a den every day with my granddaughter Alice," added another, with a third saying: "We made them as kids, so much fun."

Robbie could be seen helping out

The famous parents look to have the most idyllic home life with their four children, Teddy, age eight, Charlie, five, Coco, two and their baby boy Beau, eight months, spending their time between their three homes in London, Los Angeles and Malibu.

The family regularly post photos of their fun times together on Instagram, and we love seeing what they get up to together and especially adore all those cute snaps of Ayda and Robbie bonding with their children.

Earlier in the week, Ayda even shared a rare photo of Beau.

The presenter could be seen bouncing the little lad on her lap, writing: "My favourite part of the day. #Mummylovesyou."

Keep the heart-melting snaps coming, guys!

