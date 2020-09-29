Ayda Field has made a candid confession about becoming a first-time mother. During a very open conversation on the Made by Mammas podcast this week, the wife of pop star Robbie Williams revealed it hadn't all been smooth sailing.

However, the bond she shared when she first held her eldest child, Teddy, was unimaginable. "The bond was there instantly," she said. "It's like the biggest blind date ever, right? You're like, 'What are they going to look like? Who is this person? Oh my God, we're together forever now.'

"Luckily with me, once she was in my arms, I was just grateful. I just felt so lucky to be her mummy. I just felt overwhelmed with this feeling of, 'My little pink power is here and she's on my chest'. It was just a huge moment of relief."

"I finally ended up having an epidural, I was really scared of having a C-section," she said of being in labour. "I just did the gas and air for like six hours – and Robbie kept stealing my gas and air.

"They kept passing it around like a… it was Robbie, my mother and mother-in-law. I swear it was like a hookah. Robbie then got tired and fell asleep for a couple of hours."

Moments after Ayda and Robbie welcomed their daughter, the singer left home to film The Graham Norton Show. Unamused, the 41-year-old actress shared: "Do you know what that naughty popstar did? He had some work to do; he had to leave the next day… I get home from the hospital, I guess he's done Graham Norton, right?

The celebrity couple share four children together

"But he's not warned me about what he's said. And in the interview, I'm literally sitting with Teddy, just home from the hospital and we're watching Daddy on Graham Norton. They ask him about the birth and he says, 'It was like watching his favourite pub burn down.' Emma Thompson was also on the couch – I was mortified."

Of the actual delivery, she added: "I was very lucky, she was healthy and safe, she was wonderful. It was a very wonderful delivery in that sense."

Asked about her mental health and her support network after welcoming her kids, Ayda explained: "I had a lot of struggles, I had second-degree tears so that sucked… I had blisters from feeding wrong on the breasts.

The stars are very open about their journey into parenthood

"It was a wonderful time, but a really low time because I felt so physically depleted. I had the fears in me, I don't know if it was post-partum but it was that thing where I was really worried something was going to happen to her.

"I had these very irrational thoughts. I would leave the house and still functioned but definitely had something because there was an abnormal level of anxiety that I was experiencing."

Robbie and Ayda, who marked their tenth wedding anniversary this summer, celebrated their eldest daughter Teddy's eighth birthday on 18 September. They are also parents to Charlie, five, Colette, two, and baby Beau, who was born in February.

