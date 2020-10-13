Ayda Field shares rare photo of baby Beau – and it's so sweet The famous mum shared a snap on Instagram

It's not often that Ayda Field or her husband Robbie Williams share photos of their youngest child Beau, but that all changed on Tuesday, when the Loose Women star shared the sweetest photo of the little lad on Instagram.

Ayda could be seen with Beau on her lap, writing: "My favourite part of the day. #Mummylovesyou."

The famous couple revealed that their son had been born in February, and have only shared a handful of pictures of the eight-month-old since.

However, that's not to say that doting mum Ayda isn't open and honest about her parenthood journey.

The mother-of-four shares both the highs and lows of motherhood with her fans, revealing just last month that giving birth to her seven-year-old daughter Teddy wasn't smooth sailing.

Ayda shared the sweet photo on Instagram

During a very open conversation on the Made by Mammas podcast, the 41-year-old spoke candidly about her first child, even explaining that they bonded "instantly".

Robbie, Ayda and their kids

"The bond was there instantly," she said. "It's like the biggest blind date ever, right? You're like, 'What are they going to look like? Who is this person? Oh my God, we're together forever now.'

"Luckily with me, once she was in my arms, I was just grateful. I just felt so lucky to be her mummy. I just felt overwhelmed with this feeling of, 'My little pink power is here and she's on my chest'. It was just a huge moment of relief."

"I finally ended up having an epidural, I was really scared of having a C-section," she said of being in labour. "I just did the gas and air for like six hours – and Robbie kept stealing my gas and air.

"They kept passing it around like a… it was Robbie, my mother and mother-in-law. I swear it was like a hookah. Robbie then got tired and fell asleep for a couple of hours."

We're not sure we've ever heard a birthing story quite like Ayda's!

