Ayda Field melts hearts with the sweetest snap of daughter Coco

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field appears to be enjoying the opportunity to spend more quality time with her youngest children Coco and Beau now that their eldest two – Teddy and Charlie – have returned to school.

The doting mum shared a rare photo of her daughter Coco on her Instagram Stories as they watched Peppa Pig together on Thursday, showing the toddler cuddling a toy rabbit while sitting on the sofa at her mum's feet, seemingly entranced by the animation.

Ayda's photo also offered a rare glimpse inside their living area, which has white walls and a wall-mounted television in one corner, and a white TV stand with framed family photos positioned on one top.

The actress recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her youngest daughter in honour of her second birthday in August, writing that the toddler had "filled our days with laugher, joy, and above all, unconditional love".

Ayda added that Coco was "a beautiful expression that miracles do happen" after she was welcomed by a surrogate in August 2018.

It has been a summer of celebration for the Williams family, as their eldest daughter Teddy turned eight on 18 September. Once again, Ayda took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her firstborn, writing: "Eight years ago today, you entered our world and gave us the greatest gift ever... being your mummy and daddy.

"And ever since then, you have lit up our world in the most magnificent way... HAPPY BIRTHDAY THEODORA ROSE... #thereisonlyoneofyou #happybirthdaybabygirl AWxx."

Meanwhile, Robbie and Ayda had a milestone celebration of their own in August, as they marked their tenth wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated the milestone occasion by jetting away to Italy for a holiday, after spending the past six months isolating at their Los Angeles home during the coronavirus pandemic.

