Peter Andre on baby plans with wife Emily MacDonagh and why he's so protective of his kids online – exclusive The Mysterious Girl singer chatted exclusively to HELLO!

Peter Andre has revealed he can't make plans for baby number five – because it's all down to wife Emily MacDonagh. The father-of-four admitted that while they "discuss things all the time", it's only fair to leave the decision entirely in her hands.

The star – who raises children Theo, four, and Amelia, six, with doctor Emily, and Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with ex-wife Katie Price – also chatted to HELLO! about family life, the perils of parenting in the 21st century and the new Studio.co.uk Christmas campaign.

On the prospect of expanding their family, he said: "That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us. She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months…. We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to her in the end."

Read on to find out why Peter won't show his youngest kids on social media and what he really feels about Emily finally joining Instagram...

Peter Andre is keeping his youngest children Theo and Amelia off social media

Peter Andre on keeping his youngest children Theo and Amelia out of the spotlight

Although Junior and Princess have grown up in the public eye, Peter respects wife Emily's wish to keep his younger children out of the limelight.

Peter says it's being surprisingly easy to do so (with the exception of his now infamous This Morning mishap!) He admitted: "The younger kids have never been on TV, Emily just wants to keep them this way as long as possible and I respect that.

WATCH: Peter shares rare video of all four children

"I remember people thinking it was going to be really difficult having Millie and Theo on TV and have their faces blurred but it's easy to do, people still get to know their personalities. You don't see their faces so you couldn't pick them out in the street, but you can see their personalities and that's what you really want to show."

As for his older children, he will respect their decision no matter what they decide. "From the very beginning, they have been on TV. They went through a stage where they didn't want to do anything and now they love doing it."

Peter has warned eldest children Princess and Junior about the pitfalls of social media

Peter Andre on parenting teenagers in the TikTok age

The Mysterious Girl hit-maker has a sensible philosophy when it comes to his older kids. "I've always told my kids, 'I'll trust you until you give me a reason not to trust you','" he explained.

"I've got a great understanding with my children. I always say to them, 'Whatever you put online, I will see it at some point, so whatever you do, think – will dad approve of this?' You've got to teach them and then trust. My parents were SO strict that I just did all the other things when I wasn't there at home."

That's not to say anything goes – quite the contrary. "Bista is 13 now, I don't let her have her phone in her room. Some people think I'm too strict!", he said of parenting daughter Princess.

Peter is proud of wife Emily for using her platform for good

Peter Andre on wife Emily finally joining Instagram

Emily only joined Instagram in October – and has already amassed an incredible 201,000 followers. Revealing his pride at his wife using her platform to help people and represent the NHS, Peter said: "I love the fact Emily wanted to go on Instagram as a doctor. That made perfect sense to me.

"She doesn't want to do the celebrity side of things, she just likes talking about things that are relevant to what she does and I love that. That's using social media for good."

Peter Andre on how he's making Christmas is special this year

"Every family's had a strange year, wondering is Christmas on or off? This campaign was something that brought a bit of cheer to everyone. For me it's much more important to have a personalised gift rather than just buying a present."

So what will Santa be leaving under the tree for the Andres? Peter is keen to encourage people to shop smarter and get a meaningful, personalised gift rather than splashing the cash for the sake of it.

Peter is fronting Studio.co.uk's Christmas campaign

New research from online value retailer Studio.co.uk reveals almost half of Brits are refusing to let COVID-19 cramp their Christmas - claiming they plan to spend the same or more this Christmas despite the pandemic.

But no matter what people spend it really is the thought that counts, with nearly a fifth saying they're looking for more thoughtful gifts this year.

"It's about getting something special, more thoughtful. We really should be getting used to online shopping. Emily's been online for ages, I've always gone out to the shops, I'm a bit old-school!", Peter laughed.

Peter Andre is working with Studio.co.uk on its Christmas kindness campaign, highlighting how the events of 2020 have encouraged Brits to show they care through thoughtful and kind gestures and gifts.

