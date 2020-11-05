Matthew McConaughey shares incredibly rare family video of his lookalike children The actor shares three children with his wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey rang in his 51st birthday with the most adorable and rare video of his children on Wednesday.

The proud dad-of-three shares Levi, 12, Vida, ten, and Livingston, seven, with his wife, Camila Alves, and he proudly posted a super-sweet birthday montage of them for his special day.

The Instagram video showed throwback footage of his children singing happy birthday and he captioned it: "A beautiful alarm clock I had today."

Camila also shared the heartwarming footage on social media and gushed about her husband.

"I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!!" she wrote.

"Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love!"

His children bear a striking resemblance to both Matthew and Camila in the video and his oldest, Levi, is growing more like his dad every day.

Levi looks so much like his dad

The model recently gave fans a sneak peek of life in their happy home with an Instagram post in which she's cooking with her curly-haired firstborn.

"He looks like a mini Matthew McConaughey!!" wrote one, while another said: "Your son looks so much like his daddy."

There's no denying Matthew and Camila are doting parents and adore family life.

Matthew and his family

Matthew called fatherhood "a privilege and responsibility" in an interview with People magazine and said: "The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father. And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important."

Matthew continued: "All three [of my children] are very, very caring and kind individuals… I can tell you this: I'm happy and confident to say our kids do not question the love we have in our family."

