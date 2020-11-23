Emily MacDonagh stuns fans with intimate birth photo to mark son's birthday Peter Andre's wife took to Instagram with a rare personal snap

Emily MacDonagh has taken to Instagram to share a very rare personal photo with fans. The 31-year-old chose to mark son Theo's fourth birthday with an intimate black-and-white snapshot taken moments after she and husband Peter Andre welcomed their baby boy.

MORE: Inside Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh's beautiful wedding day

The image sees Emily holding her tiny newborn to her chest, while Peter bends down to kiss his son's head. She wrote: "I can't believe that on this day four years ago we met our amazing little boy! It feels like yesterday! Happy birthday Theo."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre accidentally reveals son Theo's face

Writing in the comments section, proud Pete confessed: "I cried like a baby, and I wasn't the baby."

MORE: Peter Andre delights fans with rare photo of wife Emily and her mini-me Amelia

The Australian singer had previously shared a peek inside the family's celebrations, posting a photo of Theo's presents and a colourful balloon arch. He also showed off the incredible birthday cake Emily had made, telling fans: "Theo is obsessed with windmills (no idea why) so Emily created this beauty. Happy birthday Theo. Love you so so much."

Emily shared an intimate photo from Theo's birth

Emily and Pete have been married since July 2015 and are parents to little Theo and his big sister, six-year-old Amelia. Pete is also a father to 15-year-old Junior and 13-year-old Princess from his marriage to Katie Price.

MORE: Princess Andre shares special message for step-mother Emily MacDonagh

Back in May, Pete caused a stir when he showed Theo's face for the first time, during an appearance on Loose Women – and wife Emily was less than impressed.

Pete proudly showed off his son's birthday cake

Taking to Instagram to share a screengrab of the TV moment, he remarked: "I'm sooo in the dog house. Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown... @loosewomen @itv."

MORE: Peter Andre gives update on fifth baby plans with wife Emily McDonagh

Although he seems happy for his two eldest children to appear on social media, Peter previously told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that."

The Australian singer is a father-of-four

He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces... I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.