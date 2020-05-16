Peter Andre grovels to wife Emily with romantic dinner after revealing he is 'in the doghouse' The singer accidentally revealed son Theo's face on Loose Women

Peter Andre is working hard to get back into his wife Emily MacDonagh's good graces. The singer admitted earlier this week that he was "in the dog house" after accidentally revealing his son Theo's face for the first time live on Loose Women. The three-year-old's identity is usually kept off of social media, with Peter often sharing photos of the back of his son's head. Taking to Instagram to share a screengrab of the TV moment, the doting dad remarked: "I'm sooo in the dog house. Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown... @loosewomen @itv."

WATCH: Peter Andre's son Theo makes his TV debut on Loose Women

But on Friday, it appeared that Peter still had some grovelling to do as he prepared a romantic steak dinner just for himself and Emily. He even went the extra mile to prepare his own sauce to go with the steaks. "Tonight I'm going to make a steak with steamed rice and a beautiful cream and sweet chilli mushroom sauce just for me and Ems, it's going to be amazing," he shared on Instagram Stories.

Peter Andre cooked a steak dinner for wife Emily

Both Peter, 47, and Emily, 30, have always been protective of the two children they share; Amelia, six, and Theo. They have always been honest about their decision to keep them out of the public eye. However, Peter surprised viewers – and his wife – when he let Theo make an appearance during his interview from home on Wednesday.

Will food put him back in Emily's good graces?

Peter is also a loving father to Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. While he seems happy for his two eldest kids to appear on social media, Peter has always said his doctor wife Emily prefers to keep their young children's identities out of the spotlight. Opening up about Emily's decision to keep Amelia and Theo away from the limelight, Peter has previously told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that."

