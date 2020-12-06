﻿
S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt reveals surprise baby news – EXCLUSIVE

The singer welcomed her second child with partner Adam Thomas

Hannah Spearritt has invited fans into her family's home in London to announce some very exciting news. The S Club 7 star and her partner Adam Thomas have welcomed their second baby, and they couldn't be happier!

The doting mum recently welcomed a sibling for her daughter Taya, who turns two this month.

The announcement will come as a surprise to many, as she chose to keep mum about her recent pregnancy and birth – until now.

As Hannah talks to HELLO!, she opens up about her S Club 7 days, raising two children close in age, and discusses her exciting new venture. 

