Revealed: Stunning new photo of Millie Mackintosh cooing over baby Sienna The new mum welcomed her first child in May

A new photo of Millie Mackintosh and her darling daughter Sienna, part of this week's HELLO! exclusive, shows a sweet moment between the pair captured at their west London home. Millie, 30, is the picture of happiness as she cradles the sleeping baby, who arrived on 1 May weighing 7lbs. In this week's issue, the first-time mother exclusively tells us: "She is so adorable, even down to the little noises she makes."

MORE: Millie Mackintosh exclusively introduces baby daughter - see photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Millie Mackintosh reveals what's surprised her the most about motherhood

Millie and husband Hugo Taylor had picked their daughter's name "a few months before" the birth, with Hugo later gifting his wife a diamond necklace that spelt out Sienna. "We've been on cloud nine; it's gone so quickly. We've been in our little love bubble at home, cherishing those newborn moments, whether that's her sleeping on me or just lapping up all the cuteness."

MORE: Prince William and Kate celebrate Prince Philip's 99th birthday

Hugo adds: "Sienna has turned our world upside down. It's like first love all over again – that wondrous feeling of excitement, joy and endless possibility for the future. I can't wait to watch her grow."

"We've been on cloud nine; it's gone so quickly," says Millie

Millie also reveals that Sienna was born via Caesarean, which was planned after the couple found out at 28 weeks that she was in the breech position. Millie, 30, felt "really calm" at the prospect of the birth, saying: "We were supported by such incredible nurses, doctors and midwives throughout the whole process."

The doting new parents shared their pregnancy announcement exclusively in HELLO! in November, confirming that they were expecting a girl. "Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far," said Millie. "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

Pick up this week's issue of HELLO! for the exclusive interview and photoshoot.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.