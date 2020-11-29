Loading the player...

Made in Chelsea's Victoria Baker-Harber reveals surprise baby news – EXCLUSIVE The star welcomed her first child a month ago

Victoria Baker-Harber has invited HELLO! into her family's London home to announce some very special news. The clues are in the hush that has descended on the globetrotting socialite's once-hectic lifestyle and the row of exquisite baby clothes that have taken precedence over her own wardrobe.

As the Made in Chelsea star opens up about the "highs" of being a new mother she also reveals her new role is tinged with heartache.

Absent from both their lives and missing out on these milestone moments is the baby's father, Victoria's American fiancé Inigo Philbrick, who was arrested and charged with wire fraud when Victoria was five and a half months pregnant.

