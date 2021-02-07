Camilla Kerslake and husband Chris Robshaw expecting first baby together Congratulations to the couple!

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Camilla Kerslake and husband Chris Robshaw have announced they are expecting their first child together.

"It felt like the right time to start our family," soprano Camilla, who is due at the end of May, tells the magazine.

Former England rugby union captain Chris added: "We're really excited for this next chapter - there's a lot of excitement coming our way. Camilla will be a fantastic mum – she's really good with kids."

Camilla returns the compliment, saying: "Chris is going to be a great dad. He's always on the go. He always wants to be running around."

The couple are based in Las Vegas now

The couple have just relocated to the US – but instead of a planned move to San Diego, where Chris has been signed to top US Major League Rugby team San Diego Legion, they will temporarily be based in Las Vegas after the team's base moved there due to the COVID-19 situation in southern California.

"I think it'll be cool that the baby's birth certificate will say: 'Born in Las Vegas,'" laughs 32-year-old Camilla.

Camilla is due in May

Camilla explains they decided to start trying for a baby during lockdown as work slowed down. "Lockdown is why we decided to get pregnant," she said. "It seemed like a productive use of my time. I don't have to take a career break because it's not like I'm turning down any work."

And they will be looking to another couple who are raising a baby in the US: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They have met Prince Harry, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, several times.

The couple talk about their admiration for the royals

"Harry is a great guy, he's always been very supportive," Chris says. "When he last visited Harlequins, I gave him a rugby top for Archie. I hope they continue to do well in America. We'll have to invite him and his family over to visit us in San Diego."

Camilla adds: "I love them. Meghan is beautiful and smart and I love the fact she was fighting for causes she cared about before becoming a royal, and how they have set up their charitable foundation," she says.

