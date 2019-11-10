Exclusive: Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor expecting first baby - find out the gender This will be the first baby for the couple

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Millie Mackintosh has revealed she is pregnant with her first child. She also tells the magazine that she and husband Hugo Taylor are expecting a baby girl, due in early May next year.

"Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far," Millie, who is 14 weeks pregnant, tells HELLO! exclusively. "I feel very lucky. I can't wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell."

Millie Mackintosh plays HELLO/GOODBYE and answers baby questions

After getting an exciting first glimpse at their daughter during a scan, Millie tells us: "She's got long legs - Hugo thinks she’s going to be really tall like him. "I'm so excited it's a girl," she adds. "I would've been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted."

The mum-to-be is surrounded by a supportive network of close friends who have recently become parents themselves, including fellow TV personalities Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams, who share one-year-old son Theodore. "Vogue has been great," says Millie who got in some parenting practice by babysitting Theodore with Hugo.

"Theodore is so sweet. It was hard when he cried and we were so relieved when he settled down to sleep. Maybe we need to do more babysitting practise, but everyone says it's different when it's your own."

Millie is expecting a baby girl

Millie and Hugo were married in July 2018, in a romantic ceremony at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!. The ceremony included thoughtful touches to create a wedding day that fully reflected them and their relationship. As guests entered a stunning marquee for the sit-down meal they were greeted by long wooden tables that were named after the nightclubs the couple frequented, with the bride and groom taking their seats at the Boujis table – a sweet nod to where they first met 12 years ago. And the marquee itself was styled to perfection, with pink and red peonies, gold-accented glassware, napkin rings and plates adorning the tables. Each setting was finished with a miniature bottle of Black Cow vodka that had an Alice in Wonderland-style label that read: "Drink Me."

MORE: Millie Mackintosh gives tour of her gorgeous new home – and shares some top design tips

Following their star-studded ceremony, where guests included the likes of Spencer Matthews and Jodie Kidd, the newlyweds jetted off to Greece for a sun-soaked getaway, staying at the luxurious Elounda Peninsula All Suite hotel. "Even in my wildest dreams I didn't imagine it would be this perfect," Millie told HELLO! of their wedding day, while Hugo agreed: "It's been everything we dreamt of times a thousand. I've never been happier."

The couple were first friends before dating in 2011 while appearing on Made in Chelsea. But they split up before reconciling in 2016. "I knew she was The One within about five minutes of us getting back together," Hugo explained, while Millie added: "But if we’d stayed together when we were younger, we wouldn’t be together now. We had to go away, do our separate things and grow as people. We needed that time apart."

To read more, pick up the latest issue of HELLO!