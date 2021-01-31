Simon Webbe and wife Ayshen reveal surprise baby news - EXCLUSIVE The couple's first baby is due in April

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Blue star Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen reveal they are expecting their first baby in April.

"It's fantastic, we feel so lucky and grateful," says Simon, who has kept the news under wraps until now.

"Whenever I touch Ayshen's tummy, the baby moves, as if it knows it's me. I whisper: 'You're going to be loved so much and I can't wait to meet you.'"

Simon and Ayshen will welcome their first child together in April

"We're more than ready to become parents and I couldn't be happier," adds mum-to-be Ayshen. "Having a child is all I've ever wanted. Really soon, we'll experience that moment and I'll treasure forever the first time Simon and I gaze down at our baby."

Simon is already a father to daughter Alanah, 24, from a previous relationship, but Ayshen will be experiencing motherhood for the first time.

"For the last 20 years I've been gallivanting all over the world," he says. "But now I'll be concentrating on what's important, and that's family. I want to be that solid, strong guy for Ayshen and our baby."

The couple tied the knot in 2018

However, the couple also reveal that their pregnancy journey hasn't been an easy one. Ayshen fell pregnant six months after their August 2018 wedding, which was featured exclusively in HELLO!. But they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage soon afterwards.

"We were devastated as we said our goodbyes," Simon says. "Nobody talks much about miscarriage and the physical and emotional effects it has. When it happened for the second time a year later, we went through the pain again."

To remove the stress from their lives, the couple decided to stop trying to get pregnant and relaxed into a more natural routine.

"That's when it happened," Simon adds. "Ayshen fell pregnant immediately. So our baby was made out of love with no pressure."

