In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed they are expecting their second child – a girl – due in summer. Vogue – who is five and a half months pregnant – reveals: "We're delighted. It's so exciting but kind of scary to think we're going to have another newborn. There's no doubt that I feel lucky to be having another baby. It isn't easy for everyone, and it was certainly a different path for us this time, so it’s really nice to be here and talking about it now."

WATCH: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews share their exciting news

The couple had been trying to conceive since last summer. "Our journey this time hasn’t been as easy and straightforward as the last one, and for that reason we wanted to keep it under wraps for longer," explains Vogue, who found out she has PCOS – polycystic ovary syndrome, which can make it more difficult to fall pregnant. "We just had a few bumps in the road this time around and it just wasn’t as straightforward as it was with Theodore."

Adds Spencer: "We were trying and there was no doubt in my mind in my ability to get Vogue pregnant again – but a bit of time had passed. I wouldn’t say alarm bells were going off, but we did wonder how we could make it work a bit more efficiently." In the end she fell pregnant naturally. And Vogue says she’s already bought "an obscene amount of clothes" for her daughter, adding: "She’s going to be like my little doll."

As for names, there are already a few contenders. "There’s an amazing opportunity to have fun with girls’ names in particular, and to be creative – a little bit wild even," says Spencer. "Because so many cool, exotic names lend themselves to being very useable. There won’t be any degree of stupidity to the name though. I think you can be fresh, and new and different, but it has got a bit silly in a few cases. So we’ll try and rein it in." Adds Vogue, who is unusually-named herself: "But nothing absolutely crazy. There’s not another Vogue on the way – most definitely not! Maybe we’ll call her HELLO!..."

The couple are having a girl

The couple are confident that Theodore will be a great big brother. "He’s fascinated by newborns and he’s so gentle, and I don’t think he’ll be overly jealous," says Vogue, who has a ready-made playmate for her baby girl in Millie Mackintosh’s daughter, who is due just ten weeks earlier. She and Millie had mentioned their pact to get pregnant at the same time on E4 reality show Spencer, Vogue and Wedding Two, and it has now become a reality. "It’s lucky that we are because you can’t really plan something like that. Your life does change a lot so it’s nice to have friends in the same boat. It’ll be so cute," says Vogue.

Vogue and Spencer's son was born on 5 September 2018, and they introduced him to the world in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. "We are bursting with love," new mum Vogue said at the time. "It is almost hard to remember our life before Theodore. I honestly feel like he has been here forever. He has just slotted into our lives perfectly."

There's no denying that it has been an incredible few years for the couple; Vogue and Spencer originally tied the knot in a secret loch-side ceremony at Spencer's family's Glenn Affric Estate in Scotland in the summer of 2018, in front of close family including James and Pippa Middleton, the wife of Spencer's brother. After welcoming their son, they tied the knot for a second time last September in order to have a big party with their celebrity friends including Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor.

Speaking of having little Theodore there, Vogue told HELLO!: "He only made a fleeting appearance. He was supposed to be a page boy and walk up the aisle on his walker but he didn't manage it… So I carried him up the aisle, and it was actually nicer like that." Spencer added: "It was so great for him to be a part of his mummy and daddy getting hitched, and we will be able to show him the photos when he gets older."

