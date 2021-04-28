Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer reveals incredible news after tough year

Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer has revealed she has welcomed a baby girl.

The new mom took to the That’s After Life podcast to share the adorable news, admitting it was the "perfect thing to do during a pandemic" to "get pregnant and have a baby."

"She’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby,'” the actress joked.

Natalie has become a mom for the first time

"I think there’s going to be lots of COVID babies because what else could people do?"

The 39-year-old gave birth in January; she has been with partner David Oakes since 2018 after they met performing together in Venus In Fur.

Natalie added that having a baby completely "altered" her perspective on life.

David and Natalie met in 2017

The Hunger Games star shared: "You hear people say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value systems will alter,’ and you sort of roll your eyes.

"Then you have a baby and you go, ‘Oh, wow!’ It really does completely alter the lens."

Motherhood has also put shooting into perspective, she said.

They welcomed a baby girl in January

Natalie revealed she is "never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else."

Natalie first found fame in The Tudors but found international acclaim for her performance of Margaery Tyrell on the HBO series Game of Thrones, a member of the House Tyrell, the second wealthiest and largest of the eight Great Houses in Westeros.

She was killed off in season six. She also starred as Cressida in the last two films of the The Hunger Games film series.

