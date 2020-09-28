Sophie Turner surprises with never-before-seen pregnancy photos The Game of Thrones star welcomed a little girl in July

Although she kept her pregnancy under wraps, Sophie Turner has delighted her followers by sharing a string of never-before-seen pictures of herself during her pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 24-year-old Game of Thrones star looked incredibly beautiful as she showed off her baby bump in the beautiful throwback snaps. The three photos were simply captioned with the same three emojis: a pregnant woman, pink love hearts and the sun.

Both Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas, 31, welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Willa, back in July. The actress was first reported to be pregnant back in March, but the couple never confirmed the news.

Wearing a tiny grey bikini in one of the images, a then-pregnant Sophie was seen relaxing in a pool with a dog. In another photo, the star was dressed in a pair of pink and white striped pyjamas, and was seen posing with someone's hand, possibly Joe's, touching her stomach.

The couple married in May 2019 in Las Vegas just moments after the Billboard Music Awards. The Jonas Brothers member and actress first started dating in 2016 and got engaged the next year.

One of the throwback snaps Sophie Turner shared from her pregnancy

They then held a second ceremony in front of family and friends in France a month later that was attended by Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who served as her maid of honour. Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were Joe's groomsmen.

In March, Sophie opened up about her first year of marriage with Joe, and how it has changed their relationship. Speaking to ELLE magazine, the British actress described being married as "wonderful", following the couple's two weddings in 2019.

The couple welcomed their little girl in July

"I feel as though the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," she said. "Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' - they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful." She added: "I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything."

