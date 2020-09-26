Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have confirmed they are expecting their first child with a gorgeous photoshoot.

Downton Abbey star Rose showed off her blossoming baby bump in a beautiful black and white portrait for Make magazine. In the photo, Rose stands side-on to reveal her bump as she poses with a huge grin on her face.

The Game of Thrones couple, who met when they starred together on the show, have shared no other details as of yet, but we imagine Rose has opened up about impending motherhood in the accompanying interview.

Sharing the photo on their Instagram page, the magazine wrote: "So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now!

"A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!"

Congratulations!

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "Awwww, yaaaayyyyy. I guess Jon Snow did know something. Congrats to you both. This is exciting." Another added: "Congrats to you both!"

Kit and Rose married in June 2018 in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The stunning bride wore a long-sleeved dress with a pretty lace veil, while her handsome groom looked traditional in a three piece suit.

The couple wed in 2018

The happy couple were joined by co-stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Jack Donnelly and a host of others to celebrate the happy occasion.

They showered the newlyweds with confetti as they left Rayne Church in the village of Kirkton of Rayne, before cheering as the young couple made their way into a Land Rover emblazoned with the words 'Just Married'.

After the church wedding, guests made their way to Wardhill Castle for the reception, a stunning 12th century venue owned by Rose’s family. Kit and Rose met in 2012 while shooting their hit TV show, paying on-screen lovers, Wildling Ygritte and Jon Snow.

