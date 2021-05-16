Exclusive: Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw welcome first child together - see photo Such happy news!

A huge congratulations are in order for Camilla Kerslake and husband Chris Robshaw, following the arrival of their first baby.

The couple revealed the news exclusively to HELLO!. Their representative told us: "Chris and Camilla's dream has come true with the birth of their first baby - a boy. They're so in love and couldn’t be happier."

Their son was born in San Diego at 9am on 9th May.

The couple had previously announced that they were expecting their baby in an exclusive HELLO! interview in February.

At the time, Camilla told the publication: "It felt like the right time to start our family."

Former England rugby union captain Chris added: "We're really excited for this next chapter - there's a lot of excitement coming our way. Camilla will be a fantastic mum – she's really good with kids."

Camilla Kerslake and Chris Robshaw welcomed their first baby - a son

Camilla returned the compliment, saying: "Chris is going to be a great dad. He's always on the go. He always wants to be running around."

The couple relocated to the US at the start of the year, and Camilla previously told HELLO! that they had decided to start trying for a baby during lockdown as work slowed down.

"Lockdown is why we decided to get pregnant," she said.

"It seemed like a productive use of my time. I don't have to take a career break because it's not like I'm turning down any work."

The celebrity couple announced they were expecting a baby in a HELLO! photoshoot

What's more, the couple will be looking at two fellow parents who are raising a baby in the US: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They have met Prince Harry, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, several times. "Harry is a great guy, he's always been very supportive," Chris said.

"When he last visited Harlequins, I gave him a rugby top for Archie. I hope they continue to do well in America. We'll have to invite him and his family over to visit us in San Diego."

