Simon Webbe and wife Ayshen have announced the arrival of their first child.

Sharing the news exclusively with HELLO!, the proud dad said: "We're so blessed to announce we have a new arrival. Our baby is doing well, Mummy is in recovery and Daddy is rushed off his feet!

"We want to be honest and let you know we're in our perfect bubble – our pregnancy reveal was with @hellomag and you will finally get to meet our bundle of joy through them too! We can't wait to introduce you to the most perfect baby. We're so in love. Thank you so much for all your support – it means the world. The Webbe's xxx."

The addition is a little sibling to Simon's eldest daughter Alanah, 24, from a previous relationship.

The Blue star, 45, and his wife Ayshen have been married since 2018, and they announced their pregnancy with HELLO! in January.

"It's fantastic, we feel so lucky and grateful," Simon said at the time. "Whenever I touch Ayshen's tummy, the baby moves, as if it knows it's me. I whisper: 'You're going to be loved so much and I can't wait to meet you.'"

"We're more than ready to become parents and I couldn't be happier," added Ayshen. "Having a child is all I've ever wanted. Really soon, we'll experience that moment and I'll treasure forever the first time Simon and I gaze down at our baby."

Simon Webbe with his wife Ayshen

The new arrival is bittersweet as the couple revealed that their pregnancy journey hasn't been an easy one. Ayshen fell pregnant six months after their August 2018 wedding, which was featured exclusively in HELLO!. But they suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage soon afterwards.

"We were devastated as we said our goodbyes," Simon revealed. "Nobody talks much about miscarriage and the physical and emotional effects it has. When it happened for the second time a year later, we went through the pain again."

To remove the stress from their lives, the couple decided to stop trying to get pregnant and relaxed into a more natural routine. "That's when it happened," added Simon. "Ayshen fell pregnant immediately. So our baby was made out of love with no pressure."

