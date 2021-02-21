Jade Holland Cooper and Julian Dunkerton introduce baby daughter Saphaia The new mum gave birth to her daughter in November

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Jade Holland Cooper and her husband Julian Dunkerton have introduced their newborn baby daughter Saphaïa Isabella.

And the couple say the fact she arrived in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic was perfect. "It was perfect timing. If it hadn't been for Covid, there'd have been so many people here every five minutes coming to see her," Jade, owner of luxury lifestyle brand Holland Cooper, tells HELLO!.

"As a new mum, it's important to have time as a family to bed in. Having that solely with her has been magical. She's a dream. She's the smiliest, most content little person. An absolute joy."

Julian, the multimillionaire founder of global clothing empire Superdry, adds: "I've been working from home, which gives me an opportunity in between Zoom calls and meetings to see Jade and Saphaïa, which is wonderful. I feel incredibly fortunate."

Baby Saphaïa – whose name is a unique combination of Sophia and Alaïa – arrived on November 24 last year, weighing 7lb 9oz. And Julian has adored seeing his wife of two-and-a-half years take to parenthood.

Jade Holland Cooper with her baby daughter Saphaia

"I have absolutely loved watching her become a mother," he says. "She was really worried pre-birth – however, she has taken to it so well. She is the best and most loving mother any child could ask for." And Jade adds: "He's a natural with babies, and to have somebody as equally besotted as you is wonderful. It's one more thing that we can share and love together."

Jade and husband Julian Dunkerton spoke to HELLO! ahead of their daughter's arrival

And the couple say they are determined to keep their daughter's feet on the ground as she grows up in their £50million Georgian mansion in the Cotswolds countryside. "She's in a very privileged environment so our task is to make sure she's grounded," Jade says. "Hopefully she will aspire to do something herself, she will want to achieve, and will understand the value of being driven to do something every day. But the most important thing is to have a proper childhood.

"I spent all my time outside, on the farm, with ponies and chickens, making dens. That's what I want for her – not to obsess about material things, but to find enjoyment from simple, outdoor things."

