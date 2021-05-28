These UK family attractions are open for the May half-term Bye bye Zoom, hello real world!

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased, it means there is so much more to enjoy as a family. Check out our list of attractions that are opening to the public once again for May half-term.

From country gardens to some of our favourite theme parks, several venues are back in action, with their own COVID-safe criteria, of course. Time to get the children off screens and finally start to have some fun!

Take a look at our list and start planning your half-term…

National Trust

Did you know that National Trust gardens, cafes, shops and countryside locations in England are now open? Many houses are also now open to visit as well, although they do recommend that you book in advance to help keep everyone safe.

These beautiful venues are fantastic for letting the kids burn off steam and teaching them a little history at the same time. Visit nationaltrust.org.uk

Stonor Park

Oxfordshire's Stonor Park reopened on Friday 2 April and unveiled its new adventure playground, Tumblestone Hollow.

The playground has been designed for children aged four to 12, and it's perfect to re-unite families following the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

See their website for a full price list and booking details. Visit stonor.com

Chessington World of Adventures, Thorpe Park and Legoland

Group high five! The kids will be thrilled that outdoor attractions at these popular theme parks reopened on 12 April. Pack that picnic and enjoy a family day out together.

Visit chessington.com, legoland.co.uk or thorpepark.com

GoBoat, Paddington and Kingston

GoBoat London is now officially open to groups of up to six people, meaning you can once again charter an electric picnic boat on the river Thames. Book online for both GoBoat London (Paddington) and GoBoat Kingston sites and make a splash on your first family fun day of the summer!

Booking ahead online is advised, with a contact-free check in on arrival. Every GoBoat is sanitised in-between trips, making your adventure COVID safe!

Visit goboat.co.uk

Woodlands Theme Park

Hurray! Woodlands Theme Park in Totnes, South Devon reopened its doors on 12 April for its outdoor attractions.

There are so many things to do, so get your tickets quick! Visit woodlandspark.com

Kew Gardens and Wakehurst

Kew Gardens in West London is a wonderful day out for the whole family, offering acres of green space for the children to run around.

The pretty gardens are open to visitors right now with pre-booked time slots. The glasshouses and restaurants are also open as well, with lots of takeaway options if you would prefer to dine outdoors.

Wakehurst gardens in Sussex is also open and is another great day out. The venue has a wild botanic garden, Millennium Seed Bank and over 500 acres of the world’s plants. Visit kew.org

Hobbledown Farm

The brilliant Hobbledown Farm and Zoo in Epsom reopened on 12 April, with outdoor play areas and the indoor play barn now available to use.

The farm's website states that guests need to pre-book a time slot prior to visiting. Visit hobbledown.com

Alton Towers

Another major theme park opened its doors on 12 April! After a year living with COVID-19 restrictions, families can unleash all that pent up energy at this famous venue.

Day passes start from just £34 if you book in advance. Visit altontowers.com

Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo is now open for all the animal lovers out there, who will have definitely missed their furry friends during lockdown.

They have limited the number of visitors to keep everyone safe and tickets must be booked in advance. Visit chesterzoo.org