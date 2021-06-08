﻿
ebay-kidswear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article  

12 summer kids clothing bargains we found on eBay: from girls floral dresses to boys T-shirts

From big brands like Hype and Adidas to high street faves River Island

Carla Challis

The big rush to do a kids’ holiday shop is on – savvy parents starting shopping for children’s holiday clothes way before the six-week school break starts, and months before a summer holiday is even booked!

With the sunny weather here to stay, this is the time to shop children’s summer clothes, from cool T-shirts, floral dresses and kids’ sandals, swimwear and more.

SHOP: The best swimsuits for babies and toddlers

The place we’re heading to is eBay Brand Outlet, which stocks a whole host of kid-friendly clothing from big brands like River Island kids, Adidas, Vans and Hype for less. They even have amazing baby brands too! Check out our edit below of the best childrenswear on eBay Brand Outlet to see them through summer…

Best boys’ summer clothes bargains

ebay-ninja-shorts

Hype Lego Ninjago shorts, was £37.99, NOW £7.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

How cool are these super bright shorts, perfect for paddling pool dips and jaunts to the corner shop for an ice cream?

lyle-scott-tee

Lyle & Scott polo shirt, was £39.99, NOW £16.94, eBay

SHOP NOW

The style conscious kid will be keen to wear this Lyle & Scott polo shirt in summer-perfect aqua. 

adidas-sliders

Adidas sliders, £14.94, eBay

SHOP NOW

Sliders are still on trend for 2021, so treat them to the originals from Adidas. 

MORE: The suncreams for kids you need on your radar

shark-shirt

Mountain Warehouse shark shirt, was 17.99, NOW £13.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

A lightweight shirt is a must for summer events and the shark print style will make them stand out.

hype-vest

Hype drip fade vest, was £17.99, NOW £8.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Achingly cool and easy to wear, you’ll find it hard to prise this Hype vest off them for a wash! 

tresspass-shorts

Tresspass summer shorts, was £17.99, NOW £11.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Since they’ll be living in shorts all summer, stock up on a couple of pairs like these from Tresspass.

Best girls’ summer clothes bargains

joules-tankini

Joules tankini, from £19.95, eBay

SHOP NOW

Part bikini, part swimming costume, this adorable flamingo print tankini has UPF50 protection too.

floral-dress

New Crew floral jersey dress, was £22, NOW £9.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Made from 100% cotton, this jersey dress will see them from the pool to the party.

MORE: The top 11 outdoor games for kids to enjoy this summer

lacoste-sliders

Lacoste sliders, was £27.99, NOW £19.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Sliders in bright yellow? Yes please!

RI-jumpsuit

River Island girls jumpsuit, was £25, NOW £9.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

We wish this frilly lace jumpsuit came in adult sizing! The chic one-piece is a stylish saviour for summer garden parties.

hype-playsuit

Hype rainbow print playsuit, £9.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Hype’s easy-to-wear cotton playsuit is a cool alternative to summer dresses. 

SHOP: 10 things every family needs to pack for their summer staycation

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about children

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.