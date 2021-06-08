12 summer kids clothing bargains we found on eBay: from girls floral dresses to boys T-shirts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The big rush to do a kids’ holiday shop is on – savvy parents starting shopping for children’s holiday clothes way before the six-week school break starts, and months before a summer holiday is even booked!

With the sunny weather here to stay, this is the time to shop children’s summer clothes, from cool T-shirts, floral dresses and kids’ sandals, swimwear and more.

The place we’re heading to is eBay Brand Outlet, which stocks a whole host of kid-friendly clothing from big brands like River Island kids, Adidas, Vans and Hype for less. They even have amazing baby brands too! Check out our edit below of the best childrenswear on eBay Brand Outlet to see them through summer…

Best boys’ summer clothes bargains

Hype Lego Ninjago shorts, was £37.99, NOW £7.99, eBay

How cool are these super bright shorts, perfect for paddling pool dips and jaunts to the corner shop for an ice cream?

Lyle & Scott polo shirt, was £39.99, NOW £16.94, eBay

The style conscious kid will be keen to wear this Lyle & Scott polo shirt in summer-perfect aqua.

Adidas sliders, £14.94, eBay

Sliders are still on trend for 2021, so treat them to the originals from Adidas.

Mountain Warehouse shark shirt, was 17.99, NOW £13.99, eBay

A lightweight shirt is a must for summer events and the shark print style will make them stand out.

Hype drip fade vest, was £17.99, NOW £8.99, eBay

Achingly cool and easy to wear, you’ll find it hard to prise this Hype vest off them for a wash!

Tresspass summer shorts, was £17.99, NOW £11.99, eBay

Since they’ll be living in shorts all summer, stock up on a couple of pairs like these from Tresspass.

Best girls’ summer clothes bargains

Joules tankini, from £19.95, eBay

Part bikini, part swimming costume, this adorable flamingo print tankini has UPF50 protection too.

New Crew floral jersey dress, was £22, NOW £9.99, eBay

Made from 100% cotton, this jersey dress will see them from the pool to the party.

Lacoste sliders, was £27.99, NOW £19.99, eBay

Sliders in bright yellow? Yes please!

River Island girls jumpsuit, was £25, NOW £9.99, eBay

We wish this frilly lace jumpsuit came in adult sizing! The chic one-piece is a stylish saviour for summer garden parties.

Hype rainbow print playsuit, £9.99, eBay

Hype’s easy-to-wear cotton playsuit is a cool alternative to summer dresses.

