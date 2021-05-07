Manchester United legend Patrice Evra and fiancée Margaux welcome baby - see first photo The Manchester United legend is a proud dad

Congratulations are in order for former Manchester United plater Patrice Evra and his fiancée, Danish model Margaux Alexandra, who have welcomed their first baby together!

The couple are proud parents of a son, Lilas Latyr Evra, born in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday 3 May.

Patrice, 39, announced the happy news on his Instagram page, sharing a beautiful photograph of his newborn son sleeping on his chest.

Patrice said: "Special moments skin to skin with our son Lolas Latyr Evra aka mister 'I love this game' Jr. born Monday 3rd May 2021.

"I can’t describe how lucky, blessed and proud I’m of Margaux. You were powerful not because you weren’t scared but because you went on so strongly despite your fear. You’re my rock my universe my everything!"

A spokesperson told HELLO!: "Both mother and child are doing well. The family are over the moon and are enjoying this special moment at their home in Denmark."

Fans were thrilled at the news, taking to Instagram to share their kind wishes. One fan told Patrice: "Amazing! Big moves only congratulations," and another posted, "Congratulations man."

Patrice Evra is hailed as one of the best footballers of his generation, having risen to international stardom as a star player for Manchester United, Juventus and the French national team.

During his time at Manchester United, he quickly became a fan favourite with his charismatic personality, known for his enthusiastic slogan and brand, 'I Love This Game!'.

Since retiring from football in 2019, Patrice has presented on Sky Sports and maintained a strong social media presence, along with his anti-racism campaigns in football and his humanitarian work for organisations such as Unicef.

Patrice's fiancée Margaux Alexandra has featured in numerous modelling campaigns in her home country and internationally for brands such as Harrods and SpaceNK.

