Top 10 movie-inspired baby names of 2021 revealed – and Disney monikers are huge Disney films are hugely popular with parents

We don't know about you, but we've all become complete movie addicts during this pandemic. Nothing quite beats curling up on the sofa with your popcorn for a good film.

Now new research by PoundToy has revealed the most popular baby names inspired by the movies, and some of them are so cute. The brand analysed baby name data from the UK and US to reveal the top 10 monikers.

Surprisingly, the top three spots are girls' names and all from Disney movies! Take a look at the full list below….

Top 10 most popular movie-inspired baby names

Topping the list is Jasmine, aka Princess Jasmine from the Disney film Aladdin, then Aurora is in second place – think Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty. The third most popular movie moniker is Ariel, named after Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Then the film Gladiator seems to have inspired parents, as Maximus (Russell Crowe's character) is at number four. Frozen's Elsa has the number seven spot and To Kill a Mockingbird's Atticus is at number eight.

Fans of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective will be happy the name Ace made the top 10 – and so will The Voice host Emma Willis, whose son is called Ace too!

Princess Leia from Star Wars is also a popular choice, coming in at number 10. We wonder if Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were influenced by the movie series when they named their daughter Lea?

