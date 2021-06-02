Robin-John Gibb and partner Megan welcome son following dramatic birth The couple exclusively revealed the news to HELLO!

HELLO! can exclusively announce that musician Robin-John Gibb – son of the late Bee Gees legend Robin Gibb – and his partner Megan have welcomed a new baby boy, Oliver Eugene.

Born at The Portland Hospital in London at 8.17pm on 18 May, the latest member of the Gibb dynasty came into the world weighing 9lb 4oz (4.205kg) and is the third son for the couple, who are also parents to Maxwell-Robin, seven, and Theodore-Alexander, five, and 11-year-old Ella.

Robin and Megan have named their little boy Oliver Eugene

"We're so elated and proud," 38-year-old RJ tells us. "After what began as a smooth labour, our darling son made quite a dramatic entrance into the world. But he’s safe and well, as is Megan, and we're overjoyed."

Oliver Eugene – whose first name reflects his Irish heritage on RJ's side, and whose middle name is in honour of Megan's father and favourite uncle - arrived two days earlier than expected.

Shortly before his arrival, RJ and Megan, 41, exclusively revealed to HELLO! that he was due on 20 May, the ninth anniversary of the day RJ's father Robin Gibb died of kidney failure at the age of 62 following his brave battle with cancer.

The couple have four children together

The couple also spoke of their surprise when the Bee Gees hit, More Than A Woman, suddenly came on the radio as they waited for an appointment with their obstetrician.

"It's certainly strange that, wherever we are in the world, a Bee Gees' hit comes on the radio," Megan told us.

"It always seems to happen when we’re talking about Robin or the Bee Gees. It's reassuring, as if Robin is watching over us."

The couple, who live with RJ’s mother, Dwina, at the family home, a medieval former monastery in Oxfordshire, told us how their two older sons have already inherited their grandfather's passion for music.

"They're surrounded by it every day," said Megan. "Max is always singing in his room and when he goes to bed, sings himself to sleep."