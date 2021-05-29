Steph McGovern opens up about 'amazing' partner and 'gorgeous' daughter The Steph's Packed Lunch star is a doting mum

Steph McGovern made a rare comment about her family after responding to a claim that gay people are not "happy".

The Steph's Packed Lunch star took to Twitter on Friday to share a clip of Irish far-right activist Gemma O'Doherty, who also claimed gay people lead "miserable" and "dark" lifestyles.

MORE: Steph McGovern shares glimpse into romantic getaway with girlfriend

Responding to Gemma, Steph sarcastically quipped: "I can so relate to this.....

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern opens up about the birth of her baby

"I mean look at my unhappy life with my amazing partner, our gorgeous daughter, our cracking friends, our wonderful family and our brilliant jobs.

"Awful life Gemma. Awful," she added.

The TV star received an outpouring of support from her fans, with many sharing their own happy family photos while sarcastically claiming to be "miserable".

SEE: Steph McGovern melts hearts with brand new 'family' photo

SEE: Steph McGovern sparks fan reaction after sharing rare childhood photos with lookalike mum

I can so relate to this.....



I mean look at my unhappy life with my amazing partner, our gorgeous daughter, our cracking friends, our wonderful family and our brilliant jobs.



Awful life Gemma. Awful. https://t.co/4qTCa99XsF — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) May 28, 2021

Steph responded to claims gay people are 'unhappy'

Steph often keeps her home life private and rarely mentions any information about her partner online, although she is reported to work behind-the-scenes in TV.

The couple share a one-year-old daughter, whose name they haven't publicly revealed and who they welcomed in November 2019.

The 38-year-old opened up about her struggle with morning sickness during a candid appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in April.

Steph welcomed her first child in 2019

"The morning sickness, ah man, like that was horrendous and I still can't look at the Co-op logo because I once threw up in the vegetable aisle of the Co-op!" she confessed.

Steph also recently opened up about being a mum and how she likes to spend her time off. Sharing a snippet from a previous interview with The Sun's TV Magazine on Instagram, the former engineer revealed how weekends are solely for her loved ones now she has waved goodbye to her "workaholic" days.

"Now Saturdays and Sundays are about my partner and my daughter," she said. "My perfect Saturday is taking my little girl swimming, then we'll go out for lunch with her, which is chaos but we pretend it's fine."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.