Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's major impact on famous family revealed

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest daughter Blue Ivy prompted a transformation in her dad, the rapper has revealed in an episode of LeBron James' show, The Shop: Uninterrupted.

Jay-Z shares three children with his superstar wife: nine-year-old Blue Ivy and twin siblings Sir and Rumi, four.

When WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike asked him what it was like to have two daughters, Jay-Z made a heartfelt admission.

"It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing... I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born,"

he said. The Empire State of Mind hitmaker went on: "There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship."

"If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship." How sweet!

The doting dad also shared his oldest daughter's hilarious reaction to his nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in February.

"I got the announcement, I was taking Blue to school, I was like, 'This ain't no celebration.'" He joked: "She walked away, I was like, 'Yo, give me a kiss I'm in the Hall of Fame!'' She's like: 'Bye, dad.'"

Jay-Z is a doting dad to his three children

The nine-year-old has long seemed unfazed by her parents' fame which isn't surprising, as she's a huge talent in her own right!

She's already a Grammy-winner, thanks to her involvement in Beyoncé's song Brown Skin Girl, which made her the second-youngest winner of all time.

And last year she landed a job as a narrator for the audiobook for Matthew Cherry's novel, Hair Love.

Most recently, an unearthed video of the little girl from 2019 was posted on Instagram, showcasing her performance talents.

The throwback video – which was shared on stylist Manuel M. Mendez's Instagram account – showed Blue miming the lyrics to The Lion King song The Circle of Life.

