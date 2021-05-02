Robin-John Gibb expecting baby with partner Megan - exclusive Robin Gibb's son opened up about his happy baby news with HELLO!

Musician Robin-John Gibb – the son of late Bee Gee Robin Gibb – and his partner Megan have announced they are expecting a baby later this month in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

They also reveal that the baby’s due date is May 20 – the ninth anniversary of the day Robin-John’s father passed away. "We’re absolutely overjoyed," he tells HELLO!.

RJ and Megan are convinced the Bee Gees star, who died of kidney failure at the age of 62 after a brave battle with cancer, was making his presence felt shortly after they discovered they were pregnant.

The couple are already doting parents to two sons

"We had our first appointment with Colin Davis, the obstetrician who delivered our two sons, at the end of October, and as we sat down in the waiting room, the Bee Gees’ hit, More Than A Woman, came on the radio," recalls RJ, 38.

"The timing of it was such a surprise that we couldn’t help wondering if it was a sign. We didn’t know we were expecting a boy at this stage and initially thought the title of the song could be my father’s way of telling us we were having a girl."

Robin-John Gibb is the son of late Bee Gees star Robin

Adds Megan: "It’s certainly strange how, wherever we are in the world, a Bee Gees hit inevitably comes on the radio. It always seems to happen when we’re talking about him or the Bee Gees in general. It’s reassuring, as if Robin is watching over us."

The couple and their children live with RJ’s mother, artist and playwright Dwina Gibb, at the medieval former monastery in Oxfordshire where he grew up. And their sons have already inherited their grandfather’s passion for music.

"They’re surrounded by it every day," says Megan. "Max is always singing in his room and when he goes to bed, sings himself to sleep."

"We’re a very musical family," adds RJ. "The children are growing up like I did with my father. He was my dad and my best friend, but never pushed music on to me; he just exposed me to it. I went to concerts, writing and studio sessions with him and that’s how I caught the music bug. Now I’m doing the same with our kids."

