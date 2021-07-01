Jennifer Love Hewitt makes a pregnancy confession as she shows off baby bump No one ever said a summer pregnancy was easy

Jennifer Love Hewitt took to her Instagram stories to candidly open up about how she's been dealing with her pregnancy.

The 42-year-old is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Brian Hallisay. You'd think each time would be easier than the last, but that's clearly not the case.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt makes a pregnancy confession

"This is for other women who find themselves pregnant in the summer who also may not have slept all night due to acid reflux," she said. "And I know TikTok says it's cute, maybe your baby will have lots of hair. I don't care, I don't care how much hair the baby has."

She went on to talk about how the blazing summer was making it even harder, especially when she was also juggling the responsibility of caring for her two other kids.

"I just want to get some sleep. I've been up since midnight, walking on a treadmill, eating bananas, trying to go back to sleep. I finally took a two hour nap around 4:30 am, maybe 5:30 am sitting up in a chair.

Jennifer hopped on to her Instagram story to talk being pregnant in the summer

"And then my other two kids got up and they do not understand the acid reflux of it all. They just want to swim in the pool and have a good day and have mommy be on it."

The actress was bent over for the majority of the chat, trying to position herself in a way that would be more comfortable for her and her pregnancy belly, which she flashed midway. "I am hot all the time, I'm hungry, I don't look the way in clothes the way I want to and I didn't sleep from acid reflux."

She did, however, also talk about how she was looking forward to welcoming her third child. "All of that being said, I couldn't be more excited about this baby or more grateful.

"I will not continue to complain. I'm more saying to other pregnant moms out there, who are feeling the way I am feeling, I got you, and I feel you. It's just a day and tomorrow will hopefully be a better day, a new day."

The actress announced her pregnancy in May

She ended it in a hilarious bit, however, saying, "If you see a pregnant woman standing in a corner somewhere with her eyes closed, trying to catch a 10 minute nap, might be me."

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress is already a mom to two other kids with her husband, seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

