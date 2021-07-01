Love Island's Laura Whitmore is juggling new baby in Mallorca without Iain Stirling - details Iain Stirling chose not to join wife Laura in Mallorca

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore is one hardworking mama, and as things are rapidly heating up for the star and her husband Iain Stirling, who are both working full time on the hit ITV show, fans have been left baffled at Laura's ability to get back to work so soon after giving birth.

Maternity leave was but a few days for 36-year-old Laura, who stunned fans in April after posting a photo of herself one week postpartum in the makeup chair for Celebrity Juice. As she posed with her newborn, who she was breastfeeding at the time, fans were in awe of the star smashing the working mum life.

So what have parents Laura and Iain done about childcare whilst they both work on Love Island this summer? On Thursday, the doting mother posted an adorable photo from Mallorca of her three-month-old tot in a pram.

"When you know, you know…" penned Laura, referring to her daughter's cute socks which read: "Of course I'm cute."

Mum Laura was quick to help her baby handle the Mediterranean heat, on guard with a portable mini-fan that wrapped about her daughter's pram.

Laura posted the photo of her daughter to Instagram on Thursday

Fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on Laura's working mum lifestyle. "Ah the baby does love island too!! So cute!" wrote one fan, whilst another fondly commented: "She’s really living the good life!"

Others were too distracted by the little one's adorable socks, writing: "Those socks are so adorable!".

Despite becoming new parents, Laura and Iain aren't officially 'coupled up' at the moment. Whilst Laura and her daughter stay in Mallorca with Love Island's singletons, dad Iain chose to stay in London due to the everchanging Covid restrictions.

Iain told Loose Women panellists about his parenting set up with Laura this summer

Speaking on Loose Women earlier this week, 33-year-old Iain said: “This is the thing with coronavirus, I never want to say anything because you never know, who knows what’s going to happen.

“I don’t know what colour Mallorca is going to be next week, it will be tartan by the time I’m done with it!"

