Heavily pregnant Alex Jones shares a peek inside her hospital bag The One Show host posted new photos on Instagram

Alex Jones is expecting her third baby, a little girl, at the end of August so she's currently busy preparing for the birth – and that includes packing the all-important hospital bag.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, The One Show host appealed to her fans for help in deciding what to pack. "I thought I should probably start thinking about a hospital bag… left it a bit late," admitted Alex.

"Do you know what, I just cannot remember what's supposed to go in, even though this is my third - and I thought some of you who've done it recently might have some reminders for me. So I'm going to show you what we've got already."

The star then posted several clips of items she'd gathered together, which included her "jim jams – not the most exciting but comfy" and "blankets that I used to bring the boys home," said Alex.

Alex shared a look inside her hospital bag

"That one was actually from Gaby Logan; I'm quite sentimental," she added, pointing to a stylish grey and blue striped blanket.

The Welsh presenter also packed her toiletries and some dummies for the baby. "She may like them, she may not," said Alex. "The boys didn't but I'm hoping."

We also see some muslins, nappies, plus "babygrows in 'tiny baby' [size] because we know she's going to be quite small," Alex revealed.

One of our favourite items is a bottle called 'Spritz for Bits'. It clearly made Alex giggle, as she said: "I mean, I've never used this before but my friend gave it to me and it looks hilarious."

The sweet cardigan for her baby girl

She also packed her flip flops (maternity ward must-have) and the prettiest pink knitted baby cardigan, which we can't wait to see her little girl wearing.

Alex then showed her breastfeeding kit, which she admits she forgot all about.

She said: "As many of you pointed out, yep, forgot all about breastfeeding so just remembered to put in the breast pads and the Lanolin cream, which is brilliant actually as a lip balm, and some new feeding bras."

Alex gets her nails done pre-birth

With her hospital bag all ready, Alex headed off to get her nails done, sharing another photo of her 'pre-birth prep'.

How exciting! We'll keep you posted with Alex' baby updates as soon as we hear.

