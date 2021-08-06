Alex Jones leaves The One Show as she heads on maternity leave The star will be giving birth to her third child

Earlier this year, Alex Jones thrilled fans when she announced that she and her husband, Charlie Thomson, were expecting their third child – and first daughter – together.

And now that she is only weeks away from her due date, the Welsh presenter has headed onto maternity leave, but not before she penned an emotional farewell to The One Show.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

In a snap of her sat next to Gethin Jones, Alex wrote: "And just like that it's time to say goodbye to the show temporarily and get ready to welcome our little girl.

"Thank you to everyone who sent their best wishes tonight. You'll know that I'm prone to a good cry on the show at the best of times but seeing those messages at the end, especially from mum and dad and Charlie really set me off.

"Thanks to our viewers for helping keep me sane during this last year and a half and for the warm welcome every night.

"I'll miss being on that sofa at 7 and of course, the brilliant team who work so hard behind the scenes."

She added: "That is actually the last time ever that I'll sit on that particular sofa as we are having a bit of a revamp over the summer hols. Feeling full up with love, gratitude and chips."

Alex got emotional as she headed on maternity leave

Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes for the expectant mum, and said how much they'd miss seeing her on their screens.

"Best wishes Alex. Will miss you on the telly," said one, while a second added: "Good luck Alex and we'll miss you."

A third sweetly wrote: "Sending lots of love to you all. Alex, you will be missed on that sofa. Good luck, can't wait to hear that your baby girl is safely here."

Alex's departure from The One Show wasn't the only emotional moment for the star, as she celebrated son Teddy's graduation from nursery.

Alongside a photo of the young boy in a blue gown, she wrote: "It's gonna be an emotional day. Cried all the tears already!! Nursery is done. My little boy is growing up fast."

Alex will be welcoming her third child

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Alex recently opened up about her pregnancy. "We're really excited. It was a huge surprise and the very best type of surprise," she said.

"We didn't see it coming and we're just embracing it and kind of bracing ourselves at the same time for what it will mean to have four… Four?! My brain's gone!"

On having a daughter, Alex added: "Oh delighted. I mean, neither of us said anything of the sort, we were like, 'Oh, it'll probably be three boys,' and you know, 'That will be nice'.

"When we opened the email and it told us what sex the baby was - oh my god, we were ecstatic, 'Oh how lovely to have a little change'."

