Princess Eugenie's go-to accessory for baby August gets an exciting update

Remember the adorable video Princess Eugenie shared of her son August back in June, looking so cute as he played with a fluffy toy shark?

In clips uploaded to the royal mum's Instagram, the baby boy could be heard gurgling happily to himself in his grey Babybjorn bouncer, and it's safe to say that people went wild for the stylish accessory.

Well, good news - Babybjorn has just launched two new stylish colourways! The mesh bouncer is now available in the most stunning dusty pink with a light grey frame, and a gorgeous neutral grey beige.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares the sweetest video of baby August

It's no surprise the royal-approved bouncer is still a bestseller on site. Described as "your baby's new favourite place", the 'Bouncer Bliss' is a lightweight and handy baby bouncer.

It comes in a selection of colour frames and fabric seats, from jersey to mesh, and is the perfect place for your little one to play or rest, gently rocking them when they kick their legs or wave their arms.

Bouncer Bliss in shade dusty pink, £210, BABYBJÖRN

The chic new colourways give you more options to suit your home and baby's style, and the reviews on site speak for themselves.

One parent wrote: "This bouncer is so gorgeous! It's what attracted me originally. I have found it to be much more! It is easy to use, grows with baby, safe and my little one loves it!"

Bouncer Bliss in shade grey beige, £210, BABYBJÖRN

Another happy customer said: "Product is easy to use and helpful when parents need to do something while baby is awake."

We bet Princess Eugenie would love the stylish new designs. Perhaps her sister, Princess Beatrice, will be purchasing one for her new arrival this autumn!

