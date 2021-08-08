Alex Jones melts hearts with sweetest photo of sons during maternity leave The One Show presenter is expecting her third baby

TV star Alex Jones will no doubt have melted her fans' hearts with the most adorable photo of her two sons.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she shared a sweet snapshot that showed her boys walking together and holding hands.

Alex had drawn a heart on the image, and it was so sweet, we can't say we blame her!

The Welsh beauty shares sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two, with her husband, Charlie Thomson and is a doting mum.

The family is also preparing for the arrival of a little girl, after Alex announced earlier this year that she was expecting another baby in August.

On Friday, the 44-year-old got emotional as she prepared to head on maternity leave.

Alex shared a snap on Instagram which showed her sitting next to sometime co-host Gethin Jones.

Alex shared the sweet family photo on Instagram

She captioned the photo: "And just like that it's time to say goodbye to the show temporarily and get ready to welcome our little girl. Thank you to everyone who sent their best wishes tonight.

"You'll know that I'm prone to a good cry on the show at the best of times but seeing those messages at the end, especially from mum and dad and Charlie really set me off.

"Thanks to our viewers for helping keep me sane during this last year and a half and for the warm welcome every night.

The doting mum is expecting her third baby

"I'll miss being on that sofa at 7 and of course, the brilliant team who work so hard behind the scenes."

Alex concluded by saying: "That is actually the last time ever that I'll sit on that particular sofa as we are having a bit of a revamp over the summer hols. Feeling full up with love, gratitude and chips."

Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes for the expectant mum, with one sharing a moving message which read: "Sending lots of love to you all. Alex, you will be missed on that sofa. Good luck, can't wait to hear that your baby girl is safely here."

