We all know Emma Bunton as the fabulous Baby Spice from world-famous pop group The Spice Girls, and of course, her popular Sunday evening radio show on Heart FM.

The mum-of-two also has her own multi-award winning eco-friendly babywear range, Kit & Kin, which she co-founded in 2017 with TV presenter Christopher Money, so life is pretty busy right now. Emma, 45, shares sons Beau, 14, and Tate, 10, with her husband Jade Jones, who she married in July after a ten-year engagement.

In our exclusive interview, Emma tells us about the tight bond she has with Jade and their children, shares some juicy Spice Girls gossip and reveals her future solo plans!

Hi Emma, lovely to chat to you! As a busy working mum, how are you finding parenting older children?

"As a family we are very close and I’m lucky they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything, in fact they have taught me a lot along the way."

Emma Bunton is a mum-of-two boys

Are your children into performing like you and Jade, and how would you feel if they wanted to go into that industry?

"Our house is always full of music and dancing so it’s pretty hard for them not to love performing in some way but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it’s hard to know if either of them will go into the industry."

What do your children think about your pop career? They must be proud!

"We all support each other in whatever we do but they could never be as proud of us as we are of them!"

Tell us about your working day – what’s your routine?

"It’s an early start with the children, then once the school run is done I usually start by catching up on my emails. It’s a really exciting time for Kit & Kin at the moment, we’re growing quickly so there’s a lot going on, so that could be meeting about our nappy subscription service or catching up with our designer to give my ideas for next season.

"My days are so varied which I love. I recently wrote my first book, Mama You Got This, which I like to think of as a friend and a comfort for new Mums…and Dads! It’s the book I wish I’d been given when I had my babies. Then there’s my Radio Show on Heart and then more recently the 25th Anniversary of 'Spice' which has been fun to work on, the girls and I released a new EP for fans who continue to be amazing!"

What do you love about running your own business?

"I find it incredibly rewarding knowing that what we do at Kit & Kin makes parents’ lives that bit easier, and also helps look after the planet. My inspiration for starting the business was the fact that I had struggled to find products for my kids which didn’t irritate their skin, so to be able to create my own ranges which I know contain only gentle, natural ingredients and materials is so important to me and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved!"

Emma is passionate about her Kit & Kin range

Which pieces are you excited about in this season's Kit & Kin range?

"I love them all! I’m very closely involved in the design process of our babywear range so choosing favourites is always tricky. So much time and effort goes into each and every piece but I think my absolute favourite has to be the bunny cardigan with its super cute ears. I also adore our bear hat which I often gift to friends who are having babies. The alphabet print onesie is another special one for me.

"All of the items in the collection are made from 100% organic cotton. Until I started designing clothing at Kit & Kin I wasn’t aware of quite how important it is to make sure your cotton is organic. It’s much kinder on your little one’s skin and also on the planet."

Kit & Kin's cute bunny cardigan

Do you have any plans to release another solo single or album in the future?

"I'm a real Christmas Girl, always have been! I absolutely LOVED performing my Christmas Show at The Royal Albert Hall so who knows, maybe a Christmas Album next! I would love that."

Mel B has said she'd love the Spice Girls to tour in 2023… are you up for that too?

"I would absolutely love to tour with the girls again. Being with them on stage is magical and where I feel so comfortable."

Emma performing in the Spice Girls

Is there a Spice Whatsapp group?!

"Of course there is!!!! It’s a fun WhatsApp where sometimes we talk about work but mainly how the kids are doing or whose birthday we can celebrate next!!!!"

Girl Power was such a worldwide movement and brilliant message for young girls. How do you feel now looking back on it?

"It’s incredible looking back on it now. We were bold, brave and fearless. It’s a huge legacy!"

