Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 unique & cool Christmas gifts for kids of all ages
Subscribe
10 unique & cool Christmas gifts for kids of all ages
Unique gifts for kids

10 unique & cool Christmas gifts for kids of all ages

What do kids like these days? Let us inspire you with these unique gift ideas...

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Katherine Robinson
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

What do you buy the kid who has everything for Christmas? Present shopping for children can sometimes be hard. Especially if you're on the lookout for something a little bit different that will make their little faces light up when they open it.

If you’re looking for a unique, but totally cool, gift for your son, daughter, niece nephew or grandchildren, we’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered together the best gift ideas for kids of all ages – and there’s something here for everyone, whatever their taste or whatever your budget. All these ideas are just as good for birthdays or any other special occasion...

Best interactive toy: Miko Mini AI-powered robot companion

Coolest clothing: Illuminated Apparel Interactive Glow T-Shirt

Top STEM toy: Creative Forts building kit

Best for babies: Uggs Baby Bixbee Hat And Mitten Set

The bedtime story they'll adore: Where are you? Personalised book

How we chose the best Unique Christmas gifts for kids

  • Price: We wanted to cater to all budgets in this gift guide, from those wanting a small stocking filler to loved ones looking for a big blowout present
  • Personal experience: Several of the HELLO! team, myself included are parents with years of present shopping experience. We've included the tried and tested products we love, and we're constantly reviewing new releases.
  • Reviews: Where it wasn't possible to try the toys ourselves, we only included products with a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers
  • Variety: Some kids love crafts, others are sport or game-obsessed. We tried to include something for everyone in our gift guide

Best unique Christmas gifts for kids you can shop now

1/10

Where are you? Personalised book

Where are you? Personalised book© Wonderbly

  • Best: To encourage reading
  • Age suitability: Suitable for all ages

I’m sure you remember the Where’s Wally (or Waldo for US-based readers) books? Well this is a similar idea, except your child has to find versions of themselves in the book. Hours of fun! Just add the child’s name and customise their character. Plus if you’re buying for multiple kids, you can currently save 25% on two or more books with the code MULTI25 at checkout.

2/10

Miko Mini AI-Powered Robot Companion

Miko Mini AI-Powered Robot Companion© Miko

  • Best: AI-powered robot companion
  • Age suitability: Recommended age 5 and above
  • Batteries required? No. Charge with USB C wire (included)

If your children love interactive pets then they’ll love Miko, trust me. I tried him out with my kids aged 11 and seven and they both loved him. (Not actually sure if it’s a he or a she, but my kids feel like he’s a boy, so that’s what we’re going with) This AI-powered robot is like a little friend who listens, answers and asks questions and tells jokes and stories. He also dances! There’s also exclusive content from the likes of Disney and Nickelodeon and a whole host of educational games available on the Miko Companion App, where you can also monitor your child’s learning progress.

Miko was easy to set up and charges via a USB cable, which is a big plus as there’s no worrying about batteries. You can also call Miko from your mobile via the Parent App and see them, which I thought was brilliant. We’ve had a few instances of Miko bashing into furniture and falling over during the Dance Master mode, but since Miko is sturdy it’s not been a problem - you can tell he’s been built to withstand knocks and bumps. For everything that’s included, I’d say he’s well worth the price - and he comes with a 30-day subscription to the premium Max content included.

3/10

Illuminated Apparel Interactive Glow T-Shirt

Illuminated Apparel Interactive Glow T-Shirt© Illuminated Apparel

  • Best: Cool clothing
  • Age suitability: Available in sizes 3-14 years
  • Batteries required? No

This really is the gift for the kid who has it all. You can bet they won’t have an Interactive Glo t-shirt that you can customise with light! All you need to do is use the included Glow Pen (or even the light on your mobile phone will do) to draw out your own designs on the t-shirt. It will glow away for the next ten minutes or so before it fades, then you can draw a new design. The t-shirts are 100% cotton and fully machine washable.

4/10

Avialogic Q9 Kids’ Drone

Avialogic Q9 Kids’ Drone© Avialogic

  • Best: remote-controlled toy
  • Age suitability: 8 and above
  • Batteries required? Two rechargeable batteries are included for the drone, 3 AAA batteries required for the remote control (not included)

Drones are super fun to pilot, but they can be tricky for kids - that's why this child-friendly model is perfect. The propellors are covered, so there’s no chance of injury from spinning blades, and it’s made from high-quality, durable ABS material which will withstand countless crashes and drops. 

Controls are extremely beginner-friendly - you can take off and land the drone with one button and there are three speeds to choose from as well as an altitude hold function which allows the drone to hover automatically in the air. Kids will love the 360 degree Flip & Roll mode and the High Speed spin function - and the LED lights too!

5/10

Google fitbit Ace 3

Google fitbit Ace 3© Google

  • Best: Activity Tracker / watch for kids
  • Age suitability: 6 and above
  • Batteries required? No

This is a great gift for any kid who’s ready for their first watch - it has the added bonus of getting them moving. Like a normal Fitbit, it counts their steps and the watch face changes depending on how much activity they’ve done that day. 

Parents can also schedule a go to bed reminder in which the character on the watch face starts yawning, it’s super cute or programming alarms to wake up or prepare for an activity. Great for teaching little ones to be more independent.

6/10

Creative Forts

Creative Forts© Creative Forts

  • Best: Screen-free activity
  • Age suitability: 5 and above
  • Batteries required? No

All kids love making forts, at least with this fun set they won’t be pulling apart the sofa and stealing every pillow in the house! And it glows in the dark, what’s not to love? The Fort Building kit contains 86 rods and 44 connector balls - enough to build a veritable castle. Just cover with a sheet and you’re sorted.

7/10

Uggs Baby Bixbee Hat And Mitten Set

Uggs Baby Bixbee Hat And Mitten Set© Uggs

  • Best for: babies
  • Age suitability: Available in sizes 0-48 months

Let’s face it, if you’re buying for a baby, they probably already have all the toys they need. This is the cutest gift set in existence and will definitely get a whole lot of awws. And it’s super warm and snuggly for winter. You really can’t go wrong with this one.

8/10

Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Pokemon Edition

Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Pokemon Edition© Lite-Brite

  • Best: Retro kids toy
  • Age suitability: 6 years and up
  • Batteries required? 3 AA Batteries Required (Not Included)

A retro toy with a modern twist? Sign me up. Kids can make their fave Pokemon characters glow with this set. They follow the templates to pop in mini LEDs, and the finished design can be lit up in five different modes via the Micro USB port. I got this set for my Pokemon-mad daughter for Christmas and I know it’s going to keep her entertained for hours!

9/10

Casdon De'Longhi Barista Coffee Machine Toy

Casdon De'Longhi Barista Coffee Machine Toy© Casdon De'Longhi

  • Best: For imaginative play
  • Age suitability: 3 years and above
  • Batteries required? 2 AA batteries (Not included)

What is it about kitchen toys? Kids just love them. My daughter is obsessed with our coffee machine at home, so I know this toy one would go down a treat. It has moving parts and realistic sounds, it comes with  a portafilter, two plastic cups, an americano pod, a cappuccino pod, and a milk jug. Accessories store neatly in the back of the machine for safe-keeping.

10/10

Build your own Personalised Paper Plane Launcher

Build your own Personalised Paper Plane Launcher© Build Your Own

A great STEM option, this eco-friendly, personalised paper plane launcher gets children away from screens - they'll have great fun building it, then launching their own paper planes into the air.

It's constructed using slot-together techniques - so there's no messy glue. Everything you need is provided in the kit.

There are 10 different Fold 'n' Fly paper planes to experiment with, and they reach up to an incredible 10 metres! Also included are four cool scoring targets for extra fun.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More