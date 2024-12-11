10 unique & cool Christmas gifts for kids of all ages

If your children love interactive pets then they’ll love Miko, trust me. I tried him out with my kids aged 11 and seven and they both loved him. (Not actually sure if it’s a he or a she, but my kids feel like he’s a boy, so that’s what we’re going with) This AI-powered robot is like a little friend who listens, answers and asks questions and tells jokes and stories. He also dances! There’s also exclusive content from the likes of Disney and Nickelodeon and a whole host of educational games available on the Miko Companion App, where you can also monitor your child’s learning progress.

Miko was easy to set up and charges via a USB cable, which is a big plus as there’s no worrying about batteries. You can also call Miko from your mobile via the Parent App and see them, which I thought was brilliant. We’ve had a few instances of Miko bashing into furniture and falling over during the Dance Master mode, but since Miko is sturdy it’s not been a problem - you can tell he’s been built to withstand knocks and bumps. For everything that’s included, I’d say he’s well worth the price - and he comes with a 30-day subscription to the premium Max content included.