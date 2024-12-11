10 unique & cool Christmas gifts for kids of all ages

What do you buy the kid who has everything for Christmas? Present shopping for children can sometimes be hard. Especially if you're on the lookout for something a little bit different that will make their little faces light up when they open it.
If you’re looking for a unique, but totally cool, gift for your son, daughter, niece nephew or grandchildren, we’ve got you covered. We’ve gathered together the best gift ideas for kids of all ages – and there’s something here for everyone, whatever their taste or whatever your budget. All these ideas are just as good for birthdays or any other special occasion...
Best interactive toy: Miko Mini AI-powered robot companion
Coolest clothing: Illuminated Apparel Interactive Glow T-Shirt
Top STEM toy: Creative Forts building kit
Best for babies: Uggs Baby Bixbee Hat And Mitten Set
The bedtime story they'll adore: Where are you? Personalised book
How we chose the best Unique Christmas gifts for kids
- Price: We wanted to cater to all budgets in this gift guide, from those wanting a small stocking filler to loved ones looking for a big blowout present
- Personal experience: Several of the HELLO! team, myself included are parents with years of present shopping experience. We've included the tried and tested products we love, and we're constantly reviewing new releases.
- Reviews: Where it wasn't possible to try the toys ourselves, we only included products with a high volume of positive reviews from verified shoppers
- Variety: Some kids love crafts, others are sport or game-obsessed. We tried to include something for everyone in our gift guide