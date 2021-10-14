Prince William reveals sweet new detail about his son Louis' childhood The youngest Cambridge child is a fan of the countryside

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge keep the home life of their three children largely hidden from the public eye. However, in a new interview, father Prince William has shared a sweet detail about the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis.

Speaking to BBC Newscast on BBC Sounds ahead of his inaugural Earthshot Prize, William told of his children's views on the environmental issues the world is currently facing. The Prince said that his eldest child, Prince George, is aware of how the resources he uses impact the planet, such as not overusing water and turning off light switches.

William said: "He is acutely aware, more so than the other two at the moment. Charlotte is still a little bit young. She’s still not quite sure. And actually, Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time. He lives outside."

We're heartened to hear young George is taking an active interest in protecting the planet, and it's nice to hear about how little Louis spends his days. The great outdoors is a healthy place for a child to spend time.

The father-of-three added: "But I think it is slowly dawning on them that these things matter. But I think when you’re that young, you just want to have fun and enjoy it. I feel bad, I don’t want to give them the burden of that worry."

William and his youngest son Louis

We're previously heard from William and Kate about Louis' favourite pastimes.

Back in autumn 2020, Kate shared an update on her youngest child during a phone call with four-year-old Mila – a finalist from the Duchess' Hold Still photography project.

Kate told the little girl: "Louis has got so big now, he's very quick running around and he's on his little scooter as well. He's very quick. I can't keep up with him."

The Cambridge family

And during a talk with Lloyd Graham from construction company Keltbray, Prince William revealed: "The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it."

The royal father also spoke of Louis' love of farm life. He said of a half-term holiday: "We've been lambing with the children this week. Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs."

This year Louis started at Willcocks nursery, a short drive from the Cambridges' family home in Kensington. The nursery is close to the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and Victoria and Albert museum, so Louis can expect various educational outings during his schooling there.

It's likely that Louis will join George and Charlotte at Thomas's Battersea School in September 2022 at the age of four.

BBC Newscast: the Prince William interview airs on 14 October. The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm BST on 17 October.